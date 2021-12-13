Sigh — the Netherlands’ evening lockdown will be extended until 2022

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
Photo-of-lockdown-Amsterdam
Image: PhotographerFromAmsterdam/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/497139468/stock-photo-empty-kalverstreet-lockdown-amsterdam-netherlands.html EDITORIAL ONLY

Since coronavirus only comes out after 5 PM, new leaks from the Dutch cabinet reveal that they plan to extend the current measures — including the evening lockdown — until the beginning of next year.

Sometimes, our hands are tied when it comes to the news we must report — this is one of those times. Until at least the beginning of January, the Dutch will be unable to enjoy catering, non-essential shops, or working towards a weight-related new year’s resolution at gyms after 5 PM.

Thinking of hosting a Christmas event at home? Think again, because (holiday or not) the advice to receive a maximum of four people at home also remains, according to the NOS.

As for the rumours of extending Christmas break in schools to limit the spread of coronavirus, the outgoing cabinet is still in session regarding this point and will bless us with a decision during tomorrow’s press conference.

The Netherlands after dark

Well, something seems to be working with these new measures as last week’s numbers had an optimistic vibe where the number of infections, hospitalisations, and deaths slightly decreased.

That being said, the Dutch Outbreak Management Team (OMT) will not be easing up on its advice anytime soon. They have explicitly warned the Dutch government against relaxing any measures due to the uncertainty around the Omikron variant and the high pressure on healthcare.

Since a new Dutch government cabinet is expected to take over at the beginning of January, the new cabinet will find more and more on their plate.”The new cabinet must get to work without a good reopening plan,” says political reporter Xander van der Wulp.

What do you think of the Dutch government’s plans to extend the current measures until January 2022? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: PhotographerFromAmsterdam/Depositphotos

Previous articleMax Verstappen becomes first Dutchie to win F1 world championship after a crazy climactic race
Next articleMore trains, fewer travellers: NS to introduce new timetables this Sunday
