Weekly update: Dutch coronavirus infections are finally going down again

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from November 30 to December 7. The number of hospitalisations has decreased, while the number of deaths went down slightly.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 147,982 new infections in the Netherlands. A slight increase compared to last week’s report of 155,152 infections.

The percentage of positive tests also decreased slightly, dropping to 21.3% compared to 21.4% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has decreased compared to the past week. This week, 356 people passed away, compared to 367 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Both the number of admissions to the nursing ward and the ICU has gone down. The past week saw 1,655 new admissions to the nursing ward and 343 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 1,770 and 367 respectively.

Dutch government to hold off on 2G measures (for now)

After the November announcements of a three-week lockdown and the introduction of new coronavirus measures, the Dutch cabinet has decided to hold off on implementing 2G measures for the time being.

The 2G policy includes measures that restrict access to events and other aspects of public life for people who aren’t vaccinated, even when they can present a negative PCR test.

Only those who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from coronavirus can receive a QR code. However, for those who have recovered from coronavirus, the QR-code is now valid for 365 days (only in the Netherlands, however.)

PCR test no longer necessary for coronavirus symptoms, says Dutch Health Ministry

The Dutch Health Ministry (RIVM) has announced that if you have light symptoms such as a sore throat, running nose, and/or cough that a self-test is enough, i.e. you are no longer required to go get an official PCR test.

However, if your self-test shows a positive result, then you still have to make an appointment to get tested at a GGD location.

This advice doesn’t apply, though, if you have been in direct contact with someone who tested positive or if you are a high-risk individual.

Coronatest phishing scam and people lying about their age to get a booster shot

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) warned the public about a phishing scam in the Netherlands asking people to make test appointments that give up their banking information.

The Netherlands is currently giving out booster shots for those born in 1942 or earlier and for people with down-syndrome. However, some people are lying about their age to get their booster shots earlier.

