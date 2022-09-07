What the frick?! The Netherlands is going through frikandel shortage

Frikandels, the deliciously Dutch franken-sausages, have had enough with trains hogging the spotlight and are now starting their own shortage.

According to De Telegraaf, Dutchies up and down the country are going bananas at the latest in the series of crises to hit the Netherlands: we’re running out of frikandels. 🤯

No — we’re not kidding! Everyone’s favourite fried minced-meat sausage is now a scarce commodity.

No hamstering allowed

And it’s not just avid consumers of the frikandel that are raging! Cafeteria owners recently found themselves in a pickle when they were only allowed a maximum of ten boxes of frikandels from their wholesalers.

And will that be enough to meet the demand for this Dutch delight? Nee.

Frikandel manufacturers are clamming up

When it comes to answering questions about the reasons for the sudden halt in frikandel production, manufacturers are staying more silent than mice in a Dutch restaurant.

That’s not to say hints haven’t been dropped! Things like software issues, insufficient labour, and problems with raw materials have all been suggested as possible reasons — yet wholesalers have not received a conclusive answer. 🙊

That’s alarmingly flippant about a snack that’s popular enough to inspire its own pop songs!

Roel Theelen, account manager of the wholesaler Bidfood, even took to Frituurwereld (yes, there’s a newspaper for owners of chippies!) to lambast the lack of transparency and communication by snack manufacturer Van Geloven.

He also pointed out that the company’s dominance in the snack food market left wholesalers and cafeterias vulnerable to any issues with production there may be.

The meat and potatoes of the Dutch fast food triangle

In terms of sales, frikandels, chips, and krokets make up the most sold items in a cafeteria — are we surprised? Again, nee.

In the same response to Frituurwereld, Theelen explains that frikandels are the backbone of the snack food industry and the main revenue model. Echt?? (Really??)

A lack of frikandels means that cafeterias would be left without one of their principal delicacies — a move that would no doubt create a dent in their earnings.

Supermarkets are riding the gravy train

A spokesperson for Albert Heijn was quick to respond to the crisis by reminding customers that there are plenty of frikandels available at their stores.

They also offered cafeterias the option of stocking up at the supermarket, rather than waiting for news from manufacturers. Although, given the current trends, perhaps this is a more expensive move for cafeteria owners.

So, how do you feel about the Netherlands’ latest crisis? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!