BREAKING: NS will cancel all trains if regional strikes go as planned

The Dutch railway strikes are far from over. Now, the NS is cancelling all trains on days they previously said only “certain regions would be affected” — unless the parties come to an agreement before that time.

That means no trains at all on September 9, 13, and 15, writes the NOS. The reason behind the change in strategy is that the company considers it impossible to ensure a reliable timetable if certain regions are out of business.

So, either pray to the train gods that the unions figure out a solution within the next few days, or get ready for (even) more days working from home… 🤦‍♀️

Signs of progress, but strikes are still on

The NS recently presented a new agreement, including promises of higher wages. This shows, according to the unions, important signs of progress in the negotiations.

READ MORE | Rejected: NS makes an offer to workers, but the train strike is still on

NS has also given some attention to the sharp rise in workload the workers have suffered from in the past few months — another step in the right direction.

However, the perfect deal has not been agreed on yet (unstable inflation is among the topics needing more TLC), meaning the planned strikes are still on the agenda.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.