Vandalism and hate crimes: Netherlands stumbles in LGBTQ+ rights

Once one of the strongest advocates for equality, the Netherlands is now falling off the path towards creating an inclusive society and being a world leader in LGBTQ+ rights.

Even though the big crowds and celebratory atmosphere of Amsterdam Pride this weekend might’ve felt like the Netherlands is the place to be for LGBTQ+ rights, this picture just isn’t as colourful as it seems.

According to Robbert Dijkgraaf, the Dutch Minister of Education, Culture, and Science, the Netherlands struggles to stay on the path of leadership for LGBTQ rights.

In fact, opposition to LGBTQ+ rights in the Netherlands is becoming more vocal and aggressive, according to Bloomberg.

Opposition bubbles under the surface

Although the Netherlands was the first country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage, things are an entirely different story today.

In an interview, Dijkgraaf points to stronger resistance from certain societal groups, such as extreme right-wing political parties. Even among the general populace, there are more and more Dutch people that take the country’s inclusiveness for granted.

These comments by the Dutch minister come at a time when the Netherlands fell to 14th place on Rainbow Europe’s list of the best European countries for LGBTQ rights.

The advocacy group signalled that hate crimes against the LGBTQ community were becoming more and more common in the Netherlands.

Rainbow Europe also pointed out that the Dutch government wasn’t doing enough to protect the community. In particular, there was found to be inadequate state assistance for trans individuals facing domestic violence.

More hate against the LGBTQ+ community

Sadly, many incidents this year exemplify these trends. Just last month, a monument in The Hague for the LGBTQ+ community was vandalised.

Earlier this year, Dutch football fans were repeatedly heard chanting homophobic slurs. And, after Rikkie Valerie Kolle won the coveted Miss Netherlands beauty pageant, she faced an outpouring of online hate.

Even at the political level, openly gay Climate Minister Rob Jetten faced a wave of homophobia when he announced his candidacy for party leadership.

