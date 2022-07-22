The Netherlands is home to the most electric car charging points in all of Europe

Sure, the Netherlands is known for its popular cycling culture, but sustainable transport doesn’t stop there — it’s also got the most electric-car charging points in all of Europe! ⚡️

According to recent data by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), the Netherlands and Germany boast half of all charging points for electric cars in the European Union.

With 90,000 chargers for the Dutch and 60,000 for the Germans, perhaps the two countries will learn to appreciate each other more over their shared sustainable developments!

READ MORE | The 19 biggest differences between Germany and the Netherlands

Low surface area, high contribution

The Netherlands is a small country compared to most of its EU counterparts. But, it still holds the most electric-car charging infrastructure, with 29% of all charging points in Europe. 🤯

Though, there’s a large gap between the countries that have the most charging points and those which have the least.

The Netherlands and Germany have almost 50% of all charging points in Europe. Image: ACEA

Cyprus, the country with the least infrastructure with just 57 charging points, has 1,600 times fewer charging points than the Netherlands. 🤔

The gap is especially apparent between western and eastern EU countries, which have a clear divide when it comes to electric-car charging infrastructure.

For example, Romania (which is about six times larger than the Netherlands) only possesses 0.4% of all the EU’s charging points.

How do other countries rank?

Countries with the most chargers

Netherlands (90,284) Germany (59,410) France (37,128) Sweden (25,197) Italy (23,543)

Countries with the least amount of chargers

Cyprus (57) Malta (98) Lithuania (207) Estonia (385) Latvia (420)

Did your country make it to the list? Is it in the top or bottom half? Tell us in the comments below!