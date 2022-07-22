Dutch students invent car that captures more C02 than it emits 

A group of students in Eindhoven have developed a car that captures more C02 than it produces — and can even turn the captured C02 back into energy.

You’ve heard of cars that are “not that bad”, but a car that’s actually good for the environment, no way, right? Until now.

The car was designed by the student team TU/Eco-motive from the Eindhoven University of Technology. Called “Zem”, it features a filter in front, which collects C02 as you drive around (much like this Dutch bike invention).

Now, the students are in the process of applying for a patent for their invention — understandably enough!

Unique filter

The special C02 filter makes the car unique in the world, although the students claim to have been greatly inspired by the Dutch Lightyear One car, which also has its roots at the Eindhoven University of Technology.

Those southerners really know how to make the Dutch innovation environment proud!

After driving 20,000 kilometres, the car will have captured about two kilograms of C02. It might not sound too baffling, but it’s still a major step in the direction of sustainable transport.

It took the group of 35 students only 10 months to develop the C02-capturing car, and they now plan on extending the project to improve the current prototype next year.

Emission-free goals

The group has many goals for the next year. First, they want to make the entire production process of the car entirely emissions-free, “including construction, manufacturing, and demolition,” says team manager Louise de Laat.

Then, once the C02 filter is full (after about 320 kilometres), the aim is for the driver to remove it and clean it at a special charging station. Ideally, the captured C02 will then be turned into electricity.

Who would mind cruising around in this? Image: TU Eindhoven

The team is currently in the process of developing and pitching their prototype of the C02 filter charging station to manufacturers.

No need for the whole car

It all sounds good on paper, but what if you can’t afford a whole new car but want to be more environmentally friendly? That’s the cool part: the car itself isn’t that important.

The most important part is, of course, the filter.

That’s why the students are currently looking into how they can produce the filter alone and place them in already existing/old cars.

Their goal is to have C02-capture filters installed in every car as a basic part of everyday transportation. Sounds great!

