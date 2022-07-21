BREAKING: Rotterdam water taxi collides with boat, six people rescued

A water taxi and a huge riverboat have collided under the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam causing the water taxi to become completely submerged under the huge tour boat.

After the incident, six people have been rescued from the water by emergency services which were deployed en masse, reports the NOS.

Dramatic footage shows the water taxi cruising diagonally into the path of the tour boat and then being pushed underneath the water’s surface:

GRIP 1 Grote WO bij de Erasmusbrug in Rotterdam. Op de webcam bij de Erasmusbrug (https://t.co/Lqf042Ir3z) was de aanvaring live te zien. https://t.co/1rfZmpG5rI pic.twitter.com/b1CsFUUgUX — Stefan Verkerk (@Stefanuzz) July 21, 2022

Those who were rescued were all aboard the water taxi, including the boat’s skipper. However, the condition of all the victims is still yet to be disclosed to the public.

