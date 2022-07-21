BREAKING: Rotterdam water taxi collides with boat, six people rescued

erasmus-bridge-rotterdam-boat-collision
View the Euromast on Rotterdam city and the Erasmus bridge on a clear winter day.

A water taxi and a huge riverboat have collided under the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam causing the water taxi to become completely submerged under the huge tour boat.

After the incident, six people have been rescued from the water by emergency services which were deployed en masse, reports the NOS.

Dramatic footage shows the water taxi cruising diagonally into the path of the tour boat and then being pushed underneath the water’s surface:

Those who were rescued were all aboard the water taxi, including the boat’s skipper. However, the condition of all the victims is still yet to be disclosed to the public.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

