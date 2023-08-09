Here’s why ‘ATM stores’ are popping up across the Netherlands

NewsEconomy
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Last updated
4 minute read
New-geldmaat-ATM-store-pin-winkel-in-the-Netherlands
Image: Geldmaat https://www.geldmaat.nl/nieuws/pers/

You will be seeing fewer and fewer old-fashioned ATM machines scattered around the Netherlands, as they will slowly be replaced by so-called ‘pin shops’.

Not sure what to do with the €10 bill your grandma gave you? Or in need of some cash for that snackbar around the corner that doesn’t accept your card? Well, now you’ll need to head to an ATM shop.

Geldmaat, the yellow cash Automated Teller Machine (ATM) supplier, has just opened its second ‘pin shop’ in Utrecht, reports AD. And they’re already in several other Dutch cities.

Translation: “Residents and entrepreneurs can now withdraw and deposit money in the geldmaat shop in de Pijp.”

What is it? It’s one central, closed-off store with ATMs and deposit machines — for people to well, withdraw or deposit money.

Why the change?

Some people are a little confused about why the change is being made. According to Margo van Wijgerden from Geldmaat, ATM machines aren’t as simple to install in the street as we may think.

The machines can’t be installed in many streets because people might not want them there, or because it’s too dangerous for people to live right above them.

The result? Some cities just don’t have enough ATM machines.

Geldmaat-ATM-machines-in-the-Netherlands
Turns out, these geldmaat ATM machines just aren’t cutting it in the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

Safety and convenience, all in one place

Having ATM stores can be nicer for bank customers too.

All the machines are in one place, meaning no wasted trip to a random ATM, only to find out it’s broken, and you’ve got to go on the hunt for another.

READ MORE | The best banks in the Netherlands for internationals

Geldmaat also points out that the new ‘pin stores’ are safer than street ATM machines. Firstly, you won’t need to speed crumple your cash into your wallet as it comes out of the machine anymore.

Secondly, the store is loaded with cameras and ready to go into full lockdown mode if there is a threat.

And an added benefit? You won’t have to freeze in the Dutch winter to take out a little cash. 😉

Do you still use cash to pay for things? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Geldmaat
Previous article
Groceries or healthcare? 1 in 5 Dutchies avoids seeing a doctor due to high costs
Next article
5 unspoken rules in the Netherlands
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

