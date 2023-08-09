Here’s why ‘ATM stores’ are popping up across the Netherlands

You will be seeing fewer and fewer old-fashioned ATM machines scattered around the Netherlands, as they will slowly be replaced by so-called ‘pin shops’.

Not sure what to do with the €10 bill your grandma gave you? Or in need of some cash for that snackbar around the corner that doesn’t accept your card? Well, now you’ll need to head to an ATM shop.

Geldmaat, the yellow cash Automated Teller Machine (ATM) supplier, has just opened its second ‘pin shop’ in Utrecht, reports AD. And they’re already in several other Dutch cities.

Bewoners en ondernemers kunnen nu geld opnemen en storten in de @geldmaat -winkel in #dePijp. Aanwinst! @StadsdeelZuid pic.twitter.com/SRstZgMhxc — Erik Schmit (@erikwschmit) September 15, 2021

Translation: “Residents and entrepreneurs can now withdraw and deposit money in the geldmaat shop in de Pijp.”

What is it? It’s one central, closed-off store with ATMs and deposit machines — for people to well, withdraw or deposit money.

Why the change?

Some people are a little confused about why the change is being made. According to Margo van Wijgerden from Geldmaat, ATM machines aren’t as simple to install in the street as we may think.

The machines can’t be installed in many streets because people might not want them there, or because it’s too dangerous for people to live right above them.

The result? Some cities just don’t have enough ATM machines.

Turns out, these geldmaat ATM machines just aren’t cutting it in the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

Safety and convenience, all in one place

Having ATM stores can be nicer for bank customers too.

All the machines are in one place, meaning no wasted trip to a random ATM, only to find out it’s broken, and you’ve got to go on the hunt for another.

Geldmaat also points out that the new ‘pin stores’ are safer than street ATM machines. Firstly, you won’t need to speed crumple your cash into your wallet as it comes out of the machine anymore.

Secondly, the store is loaded with cameras and ready to go into full lockdown mode if there is a threat.

And an added benefit? You won’t have to freeze in the Dutch winter to take out a little cash. 😉

