The Netherlands is taking a big approach to testing, with even more XL test lanes with rapid and PCR tests being developed around the Netherlands.

The XL locations will be able to conduct between 3,000 and 12,000 tests every day. The test streets will have a combined capacity of 100,000 per day, double what the Netherlands currently has.

Utrecht, Groningen, Rotterdam and The Hague already have construction on the XL test streets underway. Schiphol, Arnhem/Nijmegen, and Eindhoven will also receive an XL location.

Tests for everyone

The government says that the streets are likely to open by the end of November or the start of December.

“With this approach, we want to ensure that every Dutch person is within a maximum radius of 45 minutes to visit a test location,” the government wrote in a document.

Soldiers will staff the streets to begin with. After a few weeks, GGD employees or hired staff will take over.

Beyond the Randstad

IJssellanden, Twente, Zuid-Limburg, and West-Brabant regions will also receive L-size test streets. However, the exact location of these is still being decided.

Meanwhile, the provinces Friesland, Drenthe, and Zeeland are looking into how they can implement rapid tests at their existing test locations.

