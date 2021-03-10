Maybe it’s all that cycling or the fact the Dutch use paracetamol to solve all ills. Whatever it is, the Netherlands is doing something right, it has now in the top ten healthiest countries in the world.

The Netherlands has already been ranked sixth sexiest country and seventh-best place to work remotely, so it’s not surprising that we’re a healthy bunch.

Compare the Market Australia has published a list of the healthiest countries in the world. Japan has pinched the top spot, followed by South Korea and Finland. Norway also ranked high, which is typical of the healthy Nords. 😉

The results were based on a number of factors including life expectancy, vaccination rate, and access to drinking water. It also evaluated lifestyle habits from different countries, including the percentage of smokers, alcohol consumption, and the prevalence of insufficient activity amongst adults.

Where the Dutch do well

It seems that the land of tulips and cheese breeds healthy spawn. The average life expectancy in the Netherlands is a whopping 81.9 years.

If you are a tap-water sceptic, there is nothing to fear, as 100% of the population in the Netherlands has access to safe drinking water. Infant mortality is also low, with only an 11.2% chance of premature death.

That being said, 20.4% of the Dutch population are considered obese with 27.2% of adults being physically inactive.

The top ten healthiest countries

Wondering how the rest of the world compares? Here are the top ten countries ranked the healthiest by Compare the Market.

Rank Country Score 1 Japan 79.20 2 South Korea 78.76 3 Finland 77.00 4 Norway 75.88 5 Sweden 75.38 6 Switzerland 74.46 7 Costa Rica 72.09 8 the Netherlands 71.35 9 Denmark 71.22 10 China 71.17

Are you surprised by the Netherland’s ranking? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Yan Krukov/Pexels