I can guarantee that if there is one element of Dutch culture that is bound to inflict some form of culture shock on the unsuspecting international, it’s the cycling culture.

More specifically, it’s the people attached to the bikes, sometimes carelessly, sometimes barely, sometimes seeming to defy the laws of physics.

Not sure what exactly I’m talking about? Don’t worry, allow us to run through the seven types of cyclists you are bound to encounter during your cycling career in the Netherlands.