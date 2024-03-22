Wet and windy weather forecast for the Netherlands this weekend

Rain, rain, go away 👀💦

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
1 minute read
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/back-view-woman-rain-coat_9365518.htm#query=happy%20in%20the%20rain&position=9&from_view=search&track=ais

Perhaps, like us, you’ve been enjoying the brief period of sunny weather and warm, terras-friendly temperatures. Maar helaas… it looks like rainy Dutch weather is set to return with a vengeance! 😮‍💨☔️

Be sure to pack your brolly when you head off to work this morning, as Weeronline reports that there’ll be showers in the north and northwest of the country.

Unless, of course, you’re lucky enough to live in Limburg or east of Brabant! These regions will largely remain dry — and may even see some sun.

Expect more rain this weekend

All of this means, unfortunately, that you may also need to shelve those epic weekend plans of yours — or, at least, pop some waterproofs and wellies on them. 😉

Country-wide rain showers will kick off on Saturday morning, and some regions may even see thunderstorms or the occasional bout of hail.

At 8 to 10 degrees Celsius during the day, it’ll also be marginally colder than usual for late March.

Sunday will see even stronger and more regular showers, with some rather powerful gusts of wind.

The weather is expected to dry out somewhat by Sunday afternoon, and by early evening, various parts of the country may even see some sunshine.

Next week, thankfully, will likely see much drier weather.

How will the rain affect your weekend plans (if at all)? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Dutch fraternity publicly sends out a “slut-list” objectifying fellow female students
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

