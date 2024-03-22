Wet and windy weather forecast for the Netherlands this weekend

Perhaps, like us, you’ve been enjoying the brief period of sunny weather and warm, terras-friendly temperatures. Maar helaas… it looks like rainy Dutch weather is set to return with a vengeance! 😮‍💨☔️

Be sure to pack your brolly when you head off to work this morning, as Weeronline reports that there’ll be showers in the north and northwest of the country.

Unless, of course, you’re lucky enough to live in Limburg or east of Brabant! These regions will largely remain dry — and may even see some sun.

Expect more rain this weekend

All of this means, unfortunately, that you may also need to shelve those epic weekend plans of yours — or, at least, pop some waterproofs and wellies on them. 😉

Country-wide rain showers will kick off on Saturday morning, and some regions may even see thunderstorms or the occasional bout of hail.

At 8 to 10 degrees Celsius during the day, it’ll also be marginally colder than usual for late March.

Sunday will see even stronger and more regular showers, with some rather powerful gusts of wind.

The weather is expected to dry out somewhat by Sunday afternoon, and by early evening, various parts of the country may even see some sunshine.

Next week, thankfully, will likely see much drier weather.

How will the rain affect your weekend plans (if at all)? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!