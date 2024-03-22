Male-dominated student associations in the Netherlands appear to have a track record of questionable (disgusting) sexist behaviour — and it seems like no matter how often they are condemned, they just don’t get the memo.

In Utrecht, the Utrechtsch Studenten Corps (USC) student association is now under scrutiny after the NOS got ahold of their so-called “bangalijst” — a list that slut-shames, sexualises, and objectifies female students from the university.

A banga-what? According to the Dutch police, “banga” is Dutch slang for “slut”, and bangalijsts are lists “young people send to each other via email and social media with rankings of girls who they think are the biggest sluts.”

Sensitive personal details shared

In a PowerPoint document, the group of male students is said to have compiled details such as names, photos, addresses, and phone numbers of some 30 young female students to share their opinions on them.

The women were each “rated” with repulsive descriptions like “quite horny”, “nice and ordinary”, “needs to wear make-up”, and “lekker ass”.

At the same time, a second list circulated with details of women the USC “wants nothing to do with” — who were ridiculed for their appearance and weight.

Both lists — comments, photos, and addresses included — were allegedly sent out thousands of times online.

Suspensions, sanctions, and legal action

According to the student association, “those responsible have been suspended immediately for an indefinite period, and they have been denied participation in the planned ski trip”.

The USC also states that it “distances itself from this abhorrent action” — but too little, too late.

Utrecht University’s Rector Magnificus, Henk Kummeling, told the NOS that “what happened is repulsive and exceeds the limits of the permissible”.

As a result, Utrecht University has temporarily stopped subsidising the association and banned USC representatives from university events for the rest of this academic year.

A group of parents of the affected girls is also preparing to take legal action to hold the responsible men liable for the psychological and social consequences for their daughters.

