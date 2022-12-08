Forecasts show heavy SNOW and freezing cold from next week

Snow, ice, and frosty winter mornings are all their way to the Netherlands.

Think you’ve put enough layers on to cope with the cold? It’s time for an extra-extra layer, as the Netherlands might get heavy snow from next Wednesday, reports RTL Nieuws. 🌨

Good nieuws for winter enthusiasts, but hold on to your hats

Although weather predictions show that the Netherlands might get some heavy snow from Wednesday next week, Buienradar meteorologist William Huizinga says that it is “impossible to say for sure.”

This is because the weather can’t always be predicted so far ahead, because all the factors that could lead to snow in the next week could change.

The prediction of snow is based on the fact that a rain area is due to enter Europe from the Atlantic Ocean. The combination of freezing temperatures in the Netherlands (how is that fourth layer treating you?), and the incoming rain could only mean one thing; Sir Jack Frost’s arrival. ❄

Just a little bit of snow in Amsterdam, the Netherlands 🇳🇱

📸 IG shadesfromthesoul pic.twitter.com/EMN78L1xT2 — Wonderful Destinations by heart ❤️ (@WonderfulDest) December 5, 2022

Snow or no snow?

Although it can’t be said for certain that we will get this predicted snow next week, we do know that it is due to be cold.

It will remain only a few degrees above zero in the coming days, and at night, temperatures will drop to 0 degrees or below. 🥶

There is also a chance for rain showers over the next day, with chances of ice overnight. This means that tomorrow it could be quite slippery, so make sure you take it a little slower on your bike. 🚲

But despite the cold weather, the weekend will dry, and temperatures will be between 2 and 3 degrees Celsius. It will be cloudy and grey inland, but along the coast, there will be a little more sunshine. ☀

And as for the snow? Well, we’ll just have to wait until next week to find out for sure, but we’ll have our sleds and winter boots ready, just in case.

What are your plans if it snows in the Netherlands? Tell us in a comment below! 👇