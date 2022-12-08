The NS is changing its trains: here’s what you need to know

Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/418101852/stock-photo-dutch-intercity-trains-platform-train.html

Calling all train-goers! The NS has three cadeautjes (presents) for the season: longer trains, a new timetable, and the promise of greater reliability. 🎁

The NS announced that from December 11 that the new 2023 timetable would take over, meaning that some of us will see adjustments to our routes.

Longer trains (finally!)

The rail company announced that more than 30% of its trains would have more carriages — a decision they’ve been toying with for a while now.

READ MORE | Packed NS trains: complaints rise as number of trains drop

These longer trains will take to the tracks on busy weekends, ensuring that there’ll be 10% more seats available for weary travellers. (Or 10% more seats for seat-hoggers to dump their bags, if we know the Dutch)

A new timetable

The new timetable will see more trains running during the week for several routes.

Some of these include the Amsterdam Centraal to Eindhoven Centraal, Zwolle to Utrecht Centraal, Leiden Centraal to Haarlem, and Zutphen to Arnhem routes.

Fewer trains will run during off-peak hours and during the weekend.

Routes that’ll see less trains include the Rotterdam Centraal to Breda, Utrecht Centraal to Den Haag Centraal, Schiphol to Lelystad, and Arnhem to Nijmegen.

Check out the full list from the NS post to see if your route is one of those that will be affected.

A more reliable timetable

Blistering from the rightful condescension it has received over the past few years, the NS announced that it was also working on a more stable timetable.

The company stated that they were looking for new staff to remedy the shortage, and (hopefully) reduce overcrowding and cancellations.

Of course, this is the NS we’re talking about, so take this with a big ol’ grain of salt. 👀

Just in time for the hols: a special timetable over Christmas

December 27 to January 6 will see an adjusted timetable to accommodate fewer people travelling by rail.

Far fewer trains will run during the week, and only two trains per hour will run during the weekend.

New Year’s Eve will have no trains after 8 PM, except along the Rotterdam-Schiphol-Amsterdam-Utrecht line, which will see a train run every hour from 1 AM.

What do you think of the NS’ latest announcement? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

