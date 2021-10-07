No longer a high-risk country: the Netherlands turns orange on the coronavirus map

Good news! The Netherlands has turned orange (our colour!) on the European coronavirus map. Orange is the second-lowest warning colour behind green. 🥳

Every Thursday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) publishes a coronavirus map with the number of positive tests per 100,000 people in different European countries.

The map has four colours, from the lowest risk rate to the highest: green, orange, red, and dark-red. The Netherlands has taken a step in the right direction, changing from red to orange — meaning we’re not high-risk anymore!

We may soon have some green provinces

And unlike Kings’ day, the plan isn’t to wear only orange. The ECDC reports that Groningen, Drenthe, and North Brabant are on the edge of being green — which indicates low-risk.

Friesland improving and Limburg struggling

This week, the number of positive tests has decreased by 23%, the largest decrease in the Netherlands.

This is reflected in Friesland where just over 1,000 residents have tested positive for coronavirus in the past two weeks, RTL Nieuws reports. This means that there are 159 new cases for every 100,000 Frisians.

However, the southern province of Limburg is not doing as well. In the last two weeks, Limburg has had almost 2,000 positive tests, which amounts to 175 cases per 100,000 people.

The amount of positive cases is also increasing in Gelderland and Zeeland.

Feature Image: nrotteveel/Depositphotos