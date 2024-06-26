The Netherlands is about to enjoy the warmest day of 2024 so far

It's another day of sun! ☀️

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
The Netherlands is finally having the long-awaited summer it deserves — and it’s only getting hot, hot, hotter.

Wednesday will be the Netherlands’ warmest day 2024 has seen so far, with even more sun and higher temperatures forecast, reports NU.nl.

How high? In the south and southeast of the country, temperatures may reach a tropical 30 degrees Celsius.

For the rest of the country, it won’t be much different, with a maximum temperature of 27 or 28 degrees expected.

Fear not, however, if your local Blokker just sold their last fan.

A moderate wind will blow in from the northeast, and later in the day, a breeze from the sea in the west and north will help cool the Dutch coast in the afternoon.

A summertime streak

Thursday promises to be another sunny and even possibly tropical day, with more much-needed sun and warm temperatures.

On Friday, the Netherlands can expect a mostly sunny sky but a few degrees cooler than the rest of the week.

The weather will cool down even more over the weekend, with temperatures returning to the low 20s next week.

How are you beating the heat this week? Tell us in the comments!

Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

