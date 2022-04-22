New service fighting waste launches in Rotterdam

NewsEnvironment
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
byewaste-waste-collection-person-with-his-bicycle
Image: Byewaste/Supplied

Don’t you sometimes wish that caring for the planet was just a little easier? Well, we have some great news for you, Rotterdammers!

A new waste collection service, Byewaste, is launching in the city next month!

Byewaste collects old or damaged books, electronics, toys, textiles, as well as other small household items from your home completely free of charge. 🤑

What happens next?

After collecting these items, they make sure that they are reused via local thrift shops or properly recycled. This ensures that valuable materials don’t end up in the landfill — but actually get a second life. 🌱

A cleaner municipality

The service started out in the nearby Capelle aan den IJssel but is now expanding into the Netherlands’ second-biggest city.

With help from CityLab010, Rotterdam’s platform which supports social entrepreneurship, Byewaste wants to simplify the reusing and recycling processes in Rotterdam — leading to a cleaner and more sustainable municipality.

When and where in Rotterdam?

The first waste collection round will start on May 20 in Rotterdam south in the neighbourhoods of Charlois, IJsselmonde, and Feijenoord. Residents will receive a letter with more information one week before the launch.

Unfortunately, those living on the north side of the Maas river in Rotterdam will have to wait just a little bit longer before this service becomes available.

But don’t worry — other neighbourhoods in Rotterdam are said to follow later this year.

Will you be using Byewaste? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Byewaste
Previous articleDutch grocery prices have risen by 11% in just six months
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Dutch grocery prices have risen by 11% in just six months

In the past six months, Dutch grocery items have become increasingly expensive. Researchers have found that you are paying significantly...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

Dutch grocery prices have risen by 11% in just six months

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
In the past six months, Dutch grocery items have become increasingly expensive. Researchers have found that you are paying significantly more in the supermarket...

American TV presenter about The Hague: “OMG, they don’t have phones here”

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 2
An American TV presenter went to The Hague and was completely startled by the city and its people. Okay but, why exactly? Sure, The...

Amsterdam ranked as the third most attractive city for tourists!

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
After the relaxation of travel measures in the Netherlands, Amsterdam is transforming back into that bustling tourist hotspot we all know and love! (Well,...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X