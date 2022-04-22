New service fighting waste launches in Rotterdam

Don’t you sometimes wish that caring for the planet was just a little easier? Well, we have some great news for you, Rotterdammers!

A new waste collection service, Byewaste, is launching in the city next month!

Byewaste collects old or damaged books, electronics, toys, textiles, as well as other small household items from your home completely free of charge. 🤑

What happens next?

After collecting these items, they make sure that they are reused via local thrift shops or properly recycled. This ensures that valuable materials don’t end up in the landfill — but actually get a second life. 🌱

A cleaner municipality

The service started out in the nearby Capelle aan den IJssel but is now expanding into the Netherlands’ second-biggest city.

With help from CityLab010, Rotterdam’s platform which supports social entrepreneurship, Byewaste wants to simplify the reusing and recycling processes in Rotterdam — leading to a cleaner and more sustainable municipality.

When and where in Rotterdam?

The first waste collection round will start on May 20 in Rotterdam south in the neighbourhoods of Charlois, IJsselmonde, and Feijenoord. Residents will receive a letter with more information one week before the launch.

Unfortunately, those living on the north side of the Maas river in Rotterdam will have to wait just a little bit longer before this service becomes available.

But don’t worry — other neighbourhoods in Rotterdam are said to follow later this year.

Will you be using Byewaste? Let us know in the comments!