BREAKING: Netherlands to stop buying Russian gas by the end of 2022

NewsEconomyInternationalPolitics & SocietyFeatured
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
port-rotterdam-gas-reserve
Liquid Natural Gas storage tanks and tanker at dusk, Port of Rotterdam

The Netherlands has decided that it will stop purchasing gas and coal from Russia by the end of 2022. The goal is to be completely independent of Russia’s energy sources.

Rob Jetten — Minister of Climate and Energy — wrote to the House of Representatives that the Dutch cabinet intends to stop importing coal, oil and gas from Russia, the NOS reports.

He also announced that the Dutch cabinet will focus more on sustainability, energy conservation and energy imports from countries other than Russia, reports DVHN.

This move was no doubt influenced by Russia’s aggressive war on Ukraine. The Netherlands has also been increasingly striving for more sustainable energy practices with more offshore wind turbines and green energy overall.

No more Russian oil

While the Netherlands also intends to cut all ties to Russian oil, the aim is to do this as part of a collective movement within the EU. However, as things are, Germany and Hungary are still blocking such a ban on Russian oil imports.

What are the Dutch going to do instead?

Currently, 15% of the gas consumed in the Netherlands comes from Russian resources. According to RTL Nieuws, the Dutch cabinet will replace this with liquefied gas, also known as LNG.

In addition, a new LNG terminal in the port of Rotterdam will be built to take all these new gas imports. Though, this plan is still limited because liquified gas is very scarce and expensive at present.

The Dutch cabinet will also ensure that gas facilities are filled at maximum capacity throughout the rest of the year as they’ve been dwindling due to recent high prices.

What do you think of the cabinet’s decision? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleNew service fighting waste launches in Rotterdam
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

New service fighting waste launches in Rotterdam

Don't you sometimes wish that caring for the planet was just a little easier? Well, we have some great news...
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 -

Latest posts

New service fighting waste launches in Rotterdam

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
Don't you sometimes wish that caring for the planet was just a little easier? Well, we have some great news for you, Rotterdammers! A new...

Dutch grocery prices have risen by 11% in just six months

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
In the past six months, Dutch grocery items have become increasingly expensive. Researchers have found that you are paying significantly more in the supermarket...

American TV presenter about The Hague: “OMG, they don’t have phones here”

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 2
An American TV presenter went to The Hague and was completely startled by the city and its people. Okay but, why exactly? Sure, The...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X