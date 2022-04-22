BREAKING: Netherlands to stop buying Russian gas by the end of 2022

The Netherlands has decided that it will stop purchasing gas and coal from Russia by the end of 2022. The goal is to be completely independent of Russia’s energy sources.

Rob Jetten — Minister of Climate and Energy — wrote to the House of Representatives that the Dutch cabinet intends to stop importing coal, oil and gas from Russia, the NOS reports.

He also announced that the Dutch cabinet will focus more on sustainability, energy conservation and energy imports from countries other than Russia, reports DVHN.

This move was no doubt influenced by Russia’s aggressive war on Ukraine. The Netherlands has also been increasingly striving for more sustainable energy practices with more offshore wind turbines and green energy overall.

No more Russian oil

While the Netherlands also intends to cut all ties to Russian oil, the aim is to do this as part of a collective movement within the EU. However, as things are, Germany and Hungary are still blocking such a ban on Russian oil imports.

What are the Dutch going to do instead?

Currently, 15% of the gas consumed in the Netherlands comes from Russian resources. According to RTL Nieuws, the Dutch cabinet will replace this with liquefied gas, also known as LNG.

In addition, a new LNG terminal in the port of Rotterdam will be built to take all these new gas imports. Though, this plan is still limited because liquified gas is very scarce and expensive at present.

The Dutch cabinet will also ensure that gas facilities are filled at maximum capacity throughout the rest of the year as they’ve been dwindling due to recent high prices.

