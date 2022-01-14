New Chinese ‘supermarket’ opens four branches in the Netherlands

Shoppers in the Netherlands, your choices for groceries has increased again! The Chinese ‘supermarket’ Ochama already has two branches open but more locations are in the works.

This new supermarket comes with a twist — instead of picking up each grocery item yourself in a shopping market, your groceries come to a collection point via robots, reports RTL Nieuws.

To try this service, you must become a member (for free), order your goods online, and provide the QR code you’re given in an Ochama location to receive your bundle of groceries.

Choice aplenty

You can do your daily household shopping at Ochama — from regular perishable goods like tomatoes and kiwis — but you can also go there for non-food like cleaning supplies and clothes. 🧼

At the moment, 7,000 different products are available. However, Ochama has plans to keep expanding their selection.

While the ‘supermarket’ relies on being a pick-up point for groceries, it will also deliver your shopping if you live too far from a pick-up point. 🚛 The Rotterdam and Leiden locations are already open. The stores in Utrecht and Diemen (near Amsterdam) will open their doors soon.

Something the Dutch have been waiting for?

Is a ‘supermarket’ like Ochama something that the Dutchies have been waiting for? Experts’ opinions on this differ.

Some have expressed concerns about the large amount of data that Ochama receives from your shopping habits, making it easier for them to target offers to customers.

Others are unsure about the automated collection system. Retail expert Hans van Tellingen, for example, points out that while “that may be successful in Asia, we like human contact.”

Others, on the other hand, emphasise the ease of pick-up points. Supermarket expert Erik Hemmes says that time is valuable for the Dutch and stores like Ochama are accessible in particular to busy working parents.

In any case, Mark den Butter, the chief of operations of Ochama, tells RTL Nieuws that they have big ambitions for the company — but has not elaborated further.

Will you try shopping at Ochama? Tell us in the comments!

