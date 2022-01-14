Dutch King sends mixed messages about controversial Golden Carriage

Politics & Society
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
golden-carriage
Image: Minister-president Rutte/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Gouden_Koets_-_Prinsjesdag_2014_(15236325606).jpg

King Willem-Alexander is in hot water again due to a video wherein he gave mixed messages about the Golden Carriage, which depicts racist imagery.

Every year, the King rides the Golden Carriage on Prinsjesdag (Budget Day). However, the carriage is the subject of great debate and many find its slave panel to be racist and offensive.

He has just announced in a video that the vehicle will no longer be used “for official occasions”, according to the NOS.

However, the King also said, “Only if we take this road to reconciliation together, the Golden Coach can drive again on Prinsjesdag.” This is confusing, to say the least.

Dutch colonial past

He has also said in the past that the panel is part of the “Dutch cultural heritage” and should not be removed. 😐

However, some people like Mitchell Esajas, co-founder of The Black Archives, believes that continuing to use the carriage is wrong.

“I had a strange taste in my mouth when I heard that. As far as I’m concerned, it should be moved permanently to the future Slavery Museum,” Esajas told the NOS.

For now, the carriage remains at the Amsterdam Museum.

What do you think about the King’s Golden Carriage? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Minister-president Rutte/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

