All aboard: travel from the Netherlands to Norway by ferry in 2022!

From April next year, the Netherlands will once again have a direct ferry connection with Norway. 🛳

The ship will sail three times a week from Eemshaven in the province of Groningen to Kristiansand in Norway, Nu.nl reports.

A special quay and infrastructure are to be constructed in Eemshaven for the ferry. According to the shipping company, Holland Norway Lines (HNL), the project will immediately create at least 50 jobs.

Bring your boardgames

Bring your snacks, books, and board games because this crossing is a long one — 18 hours. 😱 But the ticket price includes a sleeping cabin, and we’re sure the scenery is beautiful — a nice change to the flat, grassy Netherlands anyway. 🐄

Interested in making the trip? Return tickets cost €225 — including that sleeping cabin we mentioned. 😴 If you want to bring your auto (car), it’ll cost you an extra €25. Way cheaper than hiring a car there! 🚗

A more sustainable option

In the years pre the 2000s, there were several daily ferry connections between the Netherlands and Scandinavia. For example, large passenger ships sailed from Amsterdam to Gothenburg in Sweden, and Bergen and Kristiansand in Norway.

The rise of low-cost air travel (we’re looking at you RyanAir) made the boat a less attractive option, and unfortunately, these services disappeared. But now that people are thinking more sustainably, ferry connections are being restored. 🌳

A market for Norwegian tourists

HNL expects that this new service will mainly be embraced by Norwegian tourists who want to travel to the Netherlands and other countries in the region. 👯 But they expect that there will be interest in the other direction too.

A ferry was also planned between Eemshaven and Scotland, but this idea has sadly been scrapped.

Feature Image: valery/Depositphotos

