Even if you are not in a risk group, it is very important that you do what is necessary to not spread the virus.

Not all people seemed to have gotten the memo. Some people are still out there playing football and risking fines. Others simply do not respect the necessary 1.5 metres distance needed to prevent spreading the virus.

Given these circumstances, the Dutch Government has implemented even harsher measures, reports RTL Nieuws.

Fines for all groups of three or more people

At the beginning of the week, the law was that you risk getting a fine if you are out on the streets in a group of 3 or more people and you do not respect the distance of 1.5 metres.

The law caused a certain degree of ambiguity, as it was not clear if people can assemble in larger groups as long as they keep the needed distance. Well, to remove any ambiguity or any sort of prominent social life, all groups of three or more people will no longer be allowed, no matter the distance between them.

While this measure might seem harsh, it is a necessary step to contain the virus, keep it from spreading, so that we might return back to our day-to-day lives sooner rather than later.

Exceptions for families with kids

Families with kids under 12 get a pass on this new law, but it’s still important that they keep the distance.

What about private gatherings? Technically, the new rules only apply to outdoor gatherings. While you may be legally allowed to have an indoor get-together with your closest friends, why risk infection? Meet through the magic of the internet instead and continue to #SelfIsolate.

But if you really must gather because you miss that sweet face-to-face contact, do so at your own risk.

If you are having a huge party, however, with lots of noise and loud music, don’t be surprised if the police show up on your doorstep to enforce the rules. As of now, it’s not completely clear how the enforcement will work. Chances are that the police will initially be more lenient, but nevertheless, you should be respecting the new regulations.

