New photos: Here’s what the Dutch royal family looks like today

NewsPolitics & Society
Simone Jacobs
photo-of-king-willem-princess-beatrix-and-princess-of-orange
Image: RVD https://www.koninklijkhuis.nl/foto-en-video/portretfotos/actueel

Everyone ages and looks different from year to year, and the Dutch royals are no exception. Who wants to see what they look like now? We sure do!

We were all there celebrating Dutch King Willem-Alexander’s birthday on Koningsdag (King’s Day) last week, and we had a blast! 

Well, the gifts keep coming. The tenth anniversary of King Willem-Alexander’s reign means the Rijksvoorlichtingsdienst (Government Information Service) is giving us some new shots of the royals from December 2022 to admire. 

Isn’t this just the definition of regal?

photo-of-king-willem-princess-beatrix-and-princess-of-orange-at-paleis-noordeinde
King Willem-Alexander, Princess of Orange Catharina-Amalia, and Princess Beatrix looking grand at Paleis Noordeinde in The Hague. Image: RVD – Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk

Of course, we can’t celebrate the birthday and reign of King Willem-Alexander without a picture of His Majesty.

photo-of-dutch-king-willem-alexander
King Willem-Alexander has been reigning as Dutch king for 10 years. Image: RVD – Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk

We all have those birthday shots with Mom, and King Willem-Alexander has them too!

photo-of-dutch-king-willem-and-princess-beatrix
Dutch King Willem-Alexander with Princess Beatrix. Image: RVD – Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk

And let’s not forget to get a shot with the next generation

photo-of-dutch-koning-willem-prinses-van-oranje
King Willem-Alexander with his eldest child, Princess of Orange. Image: RVD – Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk

Women may not rule the Netherlands currently, but we sure love seeing more of them

photo-of-dutch-princess-beatrix-and-princess-of-orange
Princess Beatrix and Princess of Orange looking elegant. Image: RVD – Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk

What do you think of the new photos of the royals? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: ©RVD – Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk

Two minutes of silence across the Netherlands: Remembrance Day
Germany unveils unlimited public transport ticket for €49 per month — and Dutchies can use it too
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

