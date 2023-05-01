New photos: Here’s what the Dutch royal family looks like today

Everyone ages and looks different from year to year, and the Dutch royals are no exception. Who wants to see what they look like now? We sure do!

We were all there celebrating Dutch King Willem-Alexander’s birthday on Koningsdag (King’s Day) last week, and we had a blast!

Well, the gifts keep coming. The tenth anniversary of King Willem-Alexander’s reign means the Rijksvoorlichtingsdienst (Government Information Service) is giving us some new shots of the royals from December 2022 to admire.

Isn’t this just the definition of regal?

King Willem-Alexander, Princess of Orange Catharina-Amalia, and Princess Beatrix looking grand at Paleis Noordeinde in The Hague. Image: RVD – Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk

Of course, we can’t celebrate the birthday and reign of King Willem-Alexander without a picture of His Majesty.

King Willem-Alexander has been reigning as Dutch king for 10 years. Image: RVD – Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk

We all have those birthday shots with Mom, and King Willem-Alexander has them too!

Dutch King Willem-Alexander with Princess Beatrix. Image: RVD – Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk

And let’s not forget to get a shot with the next generation

King Willem-Alexander with his eldest child, Princess of Orange. Image: RVD – Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk

Women may not rule the Netherlands currently, but we sure love seeing more of them

Princess Beatrix and Princess of Orange looking elegant. Image: RVD – Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk

Feature Image: ©RVD – Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk