New photos: Here’s what the Dutch royal family looks like today

Everyone ages and looks different from year to year, and the Dutch royals are no exception. Who wants to see what they look like now? We sure do!
We were all there celebrating Dutch King Willem-Alexander’s birthday on Koningsdag (King’s Day) last week, and we had a blast!
Well, the gifts keep coming. The tenth anniversary of King Willem-Alexander’s reign means the Rijksvoorlichtingsdienst (Government Information Service) is giving us some new shots of the royals from December 2022 to admire.
Isn’t this just the definition of regal?
Of course, we can’t celebrate the birthday and reign of King Willem-Alexander without a picture of His Majesty.
We all have those birthday shots with Mom, and King Willem-Alexander has them too!
And let’s not forget to get a shot with the next generation
Women may not rule the Netherlands currently, but we sure love seeing more of them
What do you think of the new photos of the royals? Tell us in the comments!
Feature Image: ©RVD – Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk