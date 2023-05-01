Germany unveils unlimited public transport ticket for €49 per month — and Dutchies can use it too

Fancy a trip around Germany to visit a few cities? As of today, everyone can travel around Germany on public transport for just €49 a month!

Germany launched a new affordable monthly subscription for unlimited use of their public transport. And anyone can make use of the subscription!

Get your ticket for a trip around Germany

According to RTL Nieuws, starting 1 May, all regional and local public transport in Germany will be accessible with this subscription. This means trains, buses, and trams.

Careful though — this doesn’t include first-class tickets or high-speed lines such as the DB Fernverkehr trains (including the IC, EC, and ICE trains), and the FlixTrain.

If you wish to travel from the Netherlands to Germany with this subscription, you’ll first have to get to a Dutch city close to the German border before the subscription is valid.

For example, those travelling from Amsterdam will first have to travel normally to Hengelo, Enschede, or Venlo and, from there, can make use of the ticket.

Germany has allowed a few specific routes from Dutch cities to German cities near the border to be used with the ticket. And once you’re in Germany, just sit down, relax, and watch the landscapes pass by.

Summer budget hols tip: get yourself a €49 ticket and spend up to a month travelling anywhere in Germany by public transport (trains and buses). Huge variety of culture and countryside to explore — Andy M Turner (@andymturner) April 29, 2023

While the ticket is a monthly subscription, meaning that it will automatically renew and take your money every month, geen stress if you only want to make use of it for a few weeks.

You can cancel the subscription every month — even after just a month.

More and more travel by train

This new ticket comes after the overwhelming success last summer with the unlimited €9 German ticket. The offer was irresistible for summer holiday-goers, and according to the German Transport Association, it prevented 1.7 million tons of carbon dioxide from being emitted.

After the huge success, it became hard for the government to fight against some political parties’ demands for cheaper train travel and a solution for the rising petrol prices. And voilà — the €49 subscription was born.

The German government will compensate transport companies for any loss of income that comes out of the new travel subscription.

More and more countries in Europe are encouraging people to travel by train instead of by car. In Luxembourg, public transport is free and has been since 2020.

In both Spain and Austria, campaigns were initiated to compensate travellers for the high inflation.

So, it’s time to hop on the bandwagon, pack your suitcase, and get on the train this summer.

What are your favourite places to visit in Germany? Tell us in the comments below!