This Dutch city has the highest quality of life worldwide (and we aren’t surprised)

FeaturedNewsHealthPolitics & Society
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
the-hague-netherlands-parliament-house
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/75032615/stock-photo-natherlands-parliament-in-hague.html

The Dutchies have done it again The Hague is the champion of the highest quality of life in 2023!

They were ranked high and proud by Numbeo, a cost-of-living database, snagging the gold medal this year. Going for the silver medal is Eindhoven, The Netherlands and Vienna, Austria, takes bronze. 

The Netherlands continues to be gelukkig

In January earlier this year, the Netherlands was crowned number one for the highest quality of life in the world. Oh, and the Netherlands has also been ranked the fifth happiest country

It seems that Dutchies are not stopping their high-ranking streak any time soon. 

How it works 

We won’t bore you with the statistics behind it, but Numbeo calculates the quality of life based on a series of factors. These factors include the cost of living, affordability of living, pollution, safety, healthcare quality, and traffic. 

Okay, the Netherlands is not perfect with its current housing crisis and NS train delays this year, but let’s look at the silver lining. 

When it comes to The Hague, the city beats its competitors for a good reason. With many trendy places to eat, nature reserves to get out of that city pollution, many yoga studios to stay fit, oh and an indoor wave pool in the making, it’s no wonder people are enjoying life!

Top 10 countries for quality of life

Curious about which cities got top 10 after the Hague? Take a closer look. 👀

CityRank
The Hague1
Eindhoven2
Vienna3
Canberra4
Zurich5
Rotterdam6
Luxembourg7
Helsinki8
Adelaide9
Reykjavik10

What do you think about The Hague making it to the top of the list? Tell us in the comments below! 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #47: Complain about the weather nonstop
Next article
Two minutes of silence across the Netherlands: Remembrance Day
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Germany unveils unlimited public transport ticket for €49 per month — and Dutchies can use it too

Fancy a trip around Germany to visit a few cities? As of today, everyone can travel around Germany on public...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

Germany unveils unlimited public transport ticket for €49 per month — and Dutchies can use it too

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Fancy a trip around Germany to visit a few cities? As of today, everyone can travel around Germany on public transport for just €49...

New photos: Here’s what the Dutch royal family looks like today

Simone Jacobs - 0
Everyone ages and looks different from year to year, and the Dutch royals are no exception. Who wants to see what they look like...

Two minutes of silence across the Netherlands: Remembrance Day

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 1
The Netherlands celebrates Dodenherdenking or Remembrance Day on May 4 to commemorate civilians and soldiers around the world during World War II and other...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.