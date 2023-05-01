This Dutch city has the highest quality of life worldwide (and we aren’t surprised)

The Dutchies have done it again — The Hague is the champion of the highest quality of life in 2023!

They were ranked high and proud by Numbeo, a cost-of-living database, snagging the gold medal this year. Going for the silver medal is Eindhoven, The Netherlands and Vienna, Austria, takes bronze.

The Netherlands continues to be gelukkig

In January earlier this year, the Netherlands was crowned number one for the highest quality of life in the world. Oh, and the Netherlands has also been ranked the fifth happiest country.

It seems that Dutchies are not stopping their high-ranking streak any time soon.

How it works

We won’t bore you with the statistics behind it, but Numbeo calculates the quality of life based on a series of factors. These factors include the cost of living, affordability of living, pollution, safety, healthcare quality, and traffic.

Okay, the Netherlands is not perfect with its current housing crisis and NS train delays this year, but let’s look at the silver lining.

When it comes to The Hague, the city beats its competitors for a good reason. With many trendy places to eat, nature reserves to get out of that city pollution, many yoga studios to stay fit, oh and an indoor wave pool in the making, it’s no wonder people are enjoying life!

Top 10 countries for quality of life

Curious about which cities got top 10 after the Hague? Take a closer look. 👀

City Rank The Hague 1 Eindhoven 2 Vienna 3 Canberra 4 Zurich 5 Rotterdam 6 Luxembourg 7 Helsinki 8 Adelaide 9 Reykjavik 10

What do you think about The Hague making it to the top of the list? Tell us in the comments below!