New Years Eve unrest: thousands gathered at Dam Square

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Between 3,000-4,000 people gathered in Dam Square last night to celebrate the start of a new year, and the Dutch were having fun the only way they know how — by causing unrest and pissing off the police.

Officers were called to Dam Square after midnight to send people away from Amsterdam’s city centre, reports the NOS.

However, instead of leaving peacefully, some people set off firecrackers and even threw them at the politie. 😱

Several people refused to leave and the police took action against those people through the use of their batons.

Eventually peaceful

However, at around 00:30 AM, most people had already left and by 1 AM, the party was basically over.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #92: Be weirdly pyromaniacal about fireworks

In the end though, the police haven’t reported any arrests from the gathering.

Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

