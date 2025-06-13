💸 Looking to open a bank account? Sign up with ING and receive a €50 sign-up bonus!

There’ll be no trains in these Dutch provinces today: Here’s what you need to know

Brace yourselves, train travellers! Thanks to a large-scale rail strike, there’ll be no trains in several Dutch provinces today (Friday, June 13). 🚂

The strike is expected to bring large parts of the rail network in the north and south of the Netherlands to a grinding halt, reports an NS news bulletin.

Which Dutch provinces are affected?

If you’ll be commuting from any of the stations below, expect your typical rail journey to be at a total standstill:

  • Groningen,
  • Friesland,
  • Drenthe,
  • Overijssel,
  • Flevoland,
  • parts of Gelderland,
  • Zeeland,
  • Noord-Brabant, and
  • Limburg.

Travelling to or from these provinces on NS trains is off the table, but certain regional carriers (like Arriva) are expected to run on schedule.

Is the Randstad safe? Not quite

While rail strikes are localised in these areas of the country, the NS notes that other Dutch provinces can also expect disruptions to their train services. It’s always advisable to check the travel planner in your NS app before heading to the station.

If you’re travelling internationally, on the other hand, you’re in luck! Most international trains are expected to keep running, with the sole exception of certain EuroCity journeys.

(Do check the EuroCity timetable for more information on your route.)

Good news: You can apply for compensation

Will your commute be affected by today’s strike? You can apply for the NS’ Delay Refund Scheme by requesting a refund here.

With the NS planning more negotiations with the trade unions involved in the strike, let’s hope that normal rail travel resumes by next week! 🙌

Feature Image:Dreamstime
