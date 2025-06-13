- Advertisement -

Just when we were getting used to sipping cocktails in the sun and pretending we lived in the south of France, Mother Nature remembered we’re actually in the Netherlands.

The KNMI (the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute) has just issued a yellow weather warning for this Saturday, June 14.

Here’s what that means for you. 👇

Mother Nature’s feeling dramatic

Several provinces in the southwest of the country, such as Zeeland, Brabant and South Holland, are in for a proper spell of bad weather.

The KNMI’s code yellow announcement warns of heavy thunderstorms, lashing rain, and winds trying to rearrange your patio furniture.

What is a code yellow weather warning? These are alerts for potentially dangerous weather phenomena, such as extreme temperatures, thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, or extremely strong gusts of wind.

During the showers, expect wind gusts up to 75 km/h, strong enough to send your garden flower pots on a solo adventure.

Let op: your cellar might flood

Meanwhile, local downpours might dump over 30 mm of rain in just an hour (bring a canoe if you’re going out), and hailstones up to 2 cm could join the chaos like nature’s popcorn.

If you own a garden or cellar, the KNMI advises you to prepare accordingly. Some may flood, some may fill with confused frogs, and at least one elderly dog is expected to dramatically refuse to go outside.

Good news, it won’t last forever!

But there’s one silver lining: these dramatic clouds should pack up and leave by Saturday night. So hang in there, because it’ll all blow over soon. 💪

Got a soggy garden story or a patio umbrella that took flight? Tell us in the comments!