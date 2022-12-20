Geen white Christmas for the Netherlands this year, but pollen instead

If you’ve had your heart set on making snow angels in the frosty whiteness this winter, you may have to stock up on tissues instead. 🤧

With Dutch weather icing up over the past few days, many of us had our fingers crossed for a white Christmas. However, according to WeerOnline, an ‘official’ white Christmas is off the cards.

To add insult to injury, the Netherlands may have swapped a snowy winter for hay fever!

Sniff, sniff — hay fever is on the rise

The unseasonably high winter temperatures in October and November have caused certain plants to start flowering early, reports RTL Nieuws.

According to biologist Arnold van Vliet of Wageningen University, these shrub and tree species release their sneeze-inducing pollen during the flowering process.

Given that these species have started blooming early this year, we’re likely to see a longer hay fever season.

As a result, those that catch a cold over the winter need to keep in mind that they may be suffering from hay fever instead.

Hoera, expect typical Dutch rain, too

Grab your umbrellas and waterproof clothes, because today is expected to be overcast and rainy.

Although the day gets off to a gloomy start, NU.nl reports that temperatures will warm up as the day progresses, with afternoon highs of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday is predicted to be the hottest day, with temperatures of around 11 degrees Celsius. Expect to see occasional periods of sunshine peeking out from behind clouds, fog, and brief rain showers. 🌦️

Thursday and Friday, unfortunately, will likely see a return to soaking-wet weather.

Are you prepared for a potentially sniffly winter? Tell us all about it in the comments below!