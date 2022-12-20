Upcoming rail work will disrupt train commutes on at least 40 tracks in 2023

If you had your fingers crossed that the NS would make a New Years’ Resolution, and become an efficient, reliable train service in 2023… well, prepare for disappointment.
Due to the need for rail work on the train tracks of 40 routes across the Netherlands, ProRail, the organisation responsible for the maintenance of the railway network, has revealed a list of the routes that will be out of service for ‘at least’ three days next year, reports RTL Nieuws.
Better get the bus, schat
Maintenance means that passengers must take alternative modes of transport for part or all of their usual routes.
A big major inconvenience to us, but apparently, the maintenance is needed. Freek Bos of the Rover passenger organisation says, “large parts of the track are at the end of their life”.
People with lower incomes may be granted free travel with their OV chipkaart but can’t actually get anywhere on their normal routes. 🤷♂️
Routes such as Zaandam to Hoorn and Haarlem to Leiden will be under construction for up to seven days next year.
Routes to be disturbed over 650 times during the weekends
ProRail has outlined the dates of which train routes will be affected during the weekdays but hasn’t included weekend maintenance schedules.
ProRail wants to work on the railway lines more than in previous years, leading to major disturbances.
Train commutes are increasingly difficult nowadays. Between massively cramped NS trains and train strikes, the maintenance adds another layer of stress.
All of this is due to worker shortages and changing train schedules, to prevent cancellations and stranded passengers.
