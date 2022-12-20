Upcoming rail work will disrupt train commutes on at least 40 tracks in 2023

If you had your fingers crossed that the NS would make a New Years’ Resolution, and become an efficient, reliable train service in 2023… well, prepare for disappointment.

Due to the need for rail work on the train tracks of 40 routes across the Netherlands, ProRail, the organisation responsible for the maintenance of the railway network, has revealed a list of the routes that will be out of service for ‘at least’ three days next year, reports RTL Nieuws.

Better get the bus, schat

Maintenance means that passengers must take alternative modes of transport for part or all of their usual routes.

A big major inconvenience to us, but apparently, the maintenance is needed. Freek Bos of the Rover passenger organisation says, “large parts of the track are at the end of their life”.

People with lower incomes may be granted free travel with their OV chipkaart but can’t actually get anywhere on their normal routes. 🤷‍♂️

@NS_online doing it again. Train cancelled like every day. So you’re home getting ready, you leave on time, PAY EXPENSIVE FEES, and still they don’t care and just cancel. Nice way to work guys, applauding your laziness to at least send an email knowing that this is my fixed route pic.twitter.com/lWm2X6CUEI — Nicolás Matías Bontempo Ferreyra (@NicoMBF) December 20, 2022

Routes such as Zaandam to Hoorn and Haarlem to Leiden will be under construction for up to seven days next year.

Routes to be disturbed over 650 times during the weekends

ProRail has outlined the dates of which train routes will be affected during the weekdays but hasn’t included weekend maintenance schedules.

ProRail wants to work on the railway lines more than in previous years, leading to major disturbances.

Train commutes are increasingly difficult nowadays. Between massively cramped NS trains and train strikes, the maintenance adds another layer of stress.

All of this is due to worker shortages and changing train schedules, to prevent cancellations and stranded passengers.

