Upcoming rail work will disrupt train commutes on at least 40 tracks in 2023

NewsTraffic
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
train in amsterdam centraal
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/train-maintenance.html?filter=all

If you had your fingers crossed that the NS would make a New Years’ Resolution, and become an efficient, reliable train service in 2023… well, prepare for disappointment.

Due to the need for rail work on the train tracks of 40 routes across the Netherlands, ProRail, the organisation responsible for the maintenance of the railway network, has revealed a list of the routes that will be out of service for ‘at least’ three days next year, reports RTL Nieuws.

Better get the bus, schat

Maintenance means that passengers must take alternative modes of transport for part or all of their usual routes.

A big major inconvenience to us, but apparently, the maintenance is needed. Freek Bos of the Rover passenger organisation says, “large parts of the track are at the end of their life”.

People with lower incomes may be granted free travel with their OV chipkaart but can’t actually get anywhere on their normal routes. 🤷‍♂️

Routes such as Zaandam to Hoorn and Haarlem to Leiden will be under construction for up to seven days next year.

Routes to be disturbed over 650 times during the weekends

ProRail has outlined the dates of which train routes will be affected during the weekdays but hasn’t included weekend maintenance schedules.

ProRail wants to work on the railway lines more than in previous years, leading to major disturbances.

Train commutes are increasingly difficult nowadays. Between massively cramped NS trains and train strikes, the maintenance adds another layer of stress.

All of this is due to worker shortages and changing train schedules, to prevent cancellations and stranded passengers.

Will your usual route be affected by the construction? Tell us in a comment below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Interest, inflation, and lower house prices: what does this mean for Dutch housing?
Next article
Geen white Christmas for the Netherlands this year, but pollen instead
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Even Heineken is struggling: prices to rise by almost 11% on January 1

Dutch beer brewing giant Heineken has informed hospitality businesses that their beer and cider prices are set to rise by...
Lyna Meyrer -

Latest posts

Even Heineken is struggling: prices to rise by almost 11% on January 1

Lyna Meyrer - 0
Dutch beer brewing giant Heineken has informed hospitality businesses that their beer and cider prices are set to rise by January 1. Just in...

Geen white Christmas for the Netherlands this year, but pollen instead

Liana Pereira - 0
If you've had your heart set on making snow angels in the frosty whiteness this winter, you may have to stock up on tissues...

Interest, inflation, and lower house prices: what does this mean for Dutch housing?

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
The Dutch housing market has seen some significant changes over the past year. What does this mean for current hopeful homeowners — and what...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X