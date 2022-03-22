No ferries between Rotterdam and Hull after mass firing on Zoom

It seems like the ferry situation is going overboard. P&O announced that no ferries will travel between Rotterdam and Hull in the United Kingdom for the next few days.

The ferry operator fired 800 employees on Zoom using a pre-recorded video message, reports NU.nl. 😬

Footage obtained by BBC South East shows the moment P&O Ferries staff were informed they had lost their jobs. pic.twitter.com/dvRnptHfC9 — BBC South East (@bbcsoutheast) March 17, 2022

Facing financial trouble

The company was facing financial trouble and could not continue without “major changes.” They plan to replace the 800 employees with cheaper, temporary workers.

But this led to a few problems in the short term. The ferries have been ashore since the mass layoff. They advise travellers to look for an alternative travel option between the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. 🤷🏻

A mountain of problems

Because of the company’s shady methods, it’s being investigated whether P&O acted legally in firing so many employees at one time.

For example, the company would have to inform the British Ministry of Economic Affairs and carry out an information and consultation procedure. With a mass layoff, it’s unlikely they had these consultations with each employee. 😕

P&O Ferries aren’t the only ones facing problems since the mass layoff. Ferry operator Stena Line in Hoek van Holland had many complaints about P&O Ferries over the past few days.

What do you think of the mass layoffs by P&O Ferries? Tell us in the comments!