Spanish woman (25) missing in Amsterdam since Saturday

NewsCrimeInternational
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Missing-woman-silvia-soriano-morente
Image: Politie Amsterdam

Dutch Police are looking for 25-year-old Silvia Soriano Morente. Witnesses last saw her visiting the Westerpark Fair in Amsterdam on Saturday around 9 PM.

Soriano Morente planned to go to a coffeeshop on Van Hogendorpstraat Saturday night but police lost track of her whereabouts after that, reports AT5.

Authorities expressed their concern about the situation and are asking anyone with information to contact them. In addition, they provided multiple phone numbers to contact if anyone has any tips.

Police Amsterdam: 0900 8844

Police Amsterdam (anonymous): 0800 7000

Other contacts: +39 331 164 7381, +31 6 21 33 16 10, +31 6 83 11 54 23

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!

Feature Image:Politie Amsterdam
Previous articleNo ferries between Rotterdam and Hull after mass firing on Zoom
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

No ferries between Rotterdam and Hull after mass firing on Zoom

It seems like the ferry situation is going overboard. P&O announced that no ferries will travel between Rotterdam and Hull...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Spanish woman (25) missing in Amsterdam since Saturday

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Dutch Police are looking for 25-year-old Silvia Soriano Morente. Witnesses last saw her visiting the Westerpark Fair in Amsterdam on Saturday around 9 PM....

No ferries between Rotterdam and Hull after mass firing on Zoom

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
It seems like the ferry situation is going overboard. P&O announced that no ferries will travel between Rotterdam and Hull in the United Kingdom...

Dutch Royal House welcomes Ukrainian refugees at castle in Apeldoorn

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
Last week, the King Philippe of Belgium announced that he'll make royal real estate ready for Ukrainian families. Now, the Dutch Royal House is...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X