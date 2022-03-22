Spanish woman (25) missing in Amsterdam since Saturday

Dutch Police are looking for 25-year-old Silvia Soriano Morente. Witnesses last saw her visiting the Westerpark Fair in Amsterdam on Saturday around 9 PM.

Soriano Morente planned to go to a coffeeshop on Van Hogendorpstraat Saturday night but police lost track of her whereabouts after that, reports AT5.

🚨 Silvia Soriano Morente vermist: zorgen over 25-jarige vrouw https://t.co/HoNqYyah2q 112Amsterdam — 112Amsterdam (@112Amsterdam) March 21, 2022

Authorities expressed their concern about the situation and are asking anyone with information to contact them. In addition, they provided multiple phone numbers to contact if anyone has any tips.

Police Amsterdam: 0900 8844 Police Amsterdam (anonymous): 0800 7000 Other contacts: +39 331 164 7381, +31 6 21 33 16 10, +31 6 83 11 54 23

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!