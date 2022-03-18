No more work permit requirement for Ukrainian refugees

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
protest-in-support-of-ukraine-in-amsterdam
Image: Depositphotos https://cz.depositphotos.com/550090696/stock-photo-netherlands-amsterdam-2022-demonstration-war.html

Good news! Ukrainian war refugees will no longer need a work permit to get a job in the Netherlands.

This work permit exception will come into effect on April 1 and will make it easier for Dutch employers to hire Ukrainians looking for a job, reports RTL Nieuws.

Hiring non-EU nationals

Under normal circumstances, a Dutch employer would have to go through a whole series of steps to be able to hire someone from outside the EU or Switzerland, including applying for a visa for the potential employee.

Hiring a non-EU/non-Swiss national would also require the employer to prove that they couldn’t find a suitable candidate on the Dutch and European labour market through a so-called ‘labour market test’.

Sounds like a bureaucratic nightmare? That’s because it is. These rules make it pretty much impossible to hire someone from outside the EU/Switzerland who doesn’t count as, for example, a highly skilled migrant.

No more paperwork

The work permit exception is great news for the many Ukrainians fleeing the war. “I want to work. I don’t want to sit on the couch all day and watch my country being destroyed,” Ela Lochalowa tells RTL Nieuws.

What do you think of the government’s decision? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleThe Netherlands might have no more sunflower oil in four weeks
Next articleTerrace time: sunny weather streak continues in the Netherlands
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

More wind energy for the Netherlands: cabinet to double offshore wind turbines

The Dutch government is planning on expanding the North Sea wind farms by adding between 750 and 800 wind turbines....
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

More wind energy for the Netherlands: cabinet to double offshore wind turbines

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
The Dutch government is planning on expanding the North Sea wind farms by adding between 750 and 800 wind turbines. This would increase the...

Gelukkig! The Dutch rank as the fifth happiest nation in the world

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
The UN's 2022 World Happiness Report has made it official — Dutchies rank as the fifth happiest nation in the world out of 146...

Terrace time: sunny weather streak continues in the Netherlands

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
The last few days have been getting warmer and that means one thing — spring is finally making its comeback to the lowlands!  What’s even...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X