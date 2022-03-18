The Netherlands might have no more sunflower oil in four weeks

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has all kinds of effects on the Netherlands. Rising energy prices, incoming refugees… and no more sunflower oil? 🌻

Yes, you read that right. The Dutch Food Industry Federation (FNLI) says that Dutch sunflower oil stocks will run out in four to six weeks, reports RTL Nieuws.

Here we go again….



Hoop dat we nog voorraad van 2020 hebben, want veel zonnebloemolie werkt toch redelijk laxerend 😂 #hamsteren pic.twitter.com/fL2zH2ZnZc — Miss Avocadorable 🥑👩🏼‍💼 (@EigenwijzeTine) March 17, 2022 Translation: “I hope that we still have stocks from 2020, because sunflower oil really works as a laxative.”

Dutch sunflower oil comes from Ukraine

About two-thirds of Dutch sunflower oil is sourced from Ukraine. Because the ongoing war has stalled production, the Netherlands is now desperately looking to find a replacement.

How else will the Dutch cuisine survive if not without the sunflower oil that fries up bitterballen, frietjes, and kibbeling?

A problem for the Dutch

Jokes aside, the lack of sunflower oil poses a serious problem for many.

The owner of the snack bistro ‘t Hout in Helmond, Wilco van Seccelen, says that he has to raise the prices for his fries because of sunflower oil scarcity from €2.50 to €3.

The soaring energy prices are also an issue, Van Seccelen tells RTL Nieuws. “Last year around this time I would pay about €1,200 per month. Yesterday I got a bill for about €4,000. That’s not manageable.”

