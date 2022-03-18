The Netherlands might have no more sunflower oil in four weeks

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has all kinds of effects on the Netherlands. Rising energy prices, incoming refugees… and no more sunflower oil? 🌻
Yes, you read that right. The Dutch Food Industry Federation (FNLI) says that Dutch sunflower oil stocks will run out in four to six weeks, reports RTL Nieuws.
Dutch sunflower oil comes from Ukraine
About two-thirds of Dutch sunflower oil is sourced from Ukraine. Because the ongoing war has stalled production, the Netherlands is now desperately looking to find a replacement.
How else will the Dutch cuisine survive if not without the sunflower oil that fries up bitterballen, frietjes, and kibbeling?
A problem for the Dutch
Jokes aside, the lack of sunflower oil poses a serious problem for many.
The owner of the snack bistro ‘t Hout in Helmond, Wilco van Seccelen, says that he has to raise the prices for his fries because of sunflower oil scarcity from €2.50 to €3.
The soaring energy prices are also an issue, Van Seccelen tells RTL Nieuws. “Last year around this time I would pay about €1,200 per month. Yesterday I got a bill for about €4,000. That’s not manageable.”
4 weeks? One day later and all the sunflower is already sold out in all the supermarket’s around the Netherlands
Air fryer sales are going through the roof now🤷♂️