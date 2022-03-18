The Netherlands might have no more sunflower oil in four weeks

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/380320808/stock-photo-sunflower-oil-hand-store.html

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has all kinds of effects on the Netherlands. Rising energy prices, incoming refugees… and no more sunflower oil? 🌻

Yes, you read that right. The Dutch Food Industry Federation (FNLI) says that Dutch sunflower oil stocks will run out in four to six weeks, reports RTL Nieuws.

Translation: “I hope that we still have stocks from 2020, because sunflower oil really works as a laxative.”

Dutch sunflower oil comes from Ukraine

About two-thirds of Dutch sunflower oil is sourced from Ukraine. Because the ongoing war has stalled production, the Netherlands is now desperately looking to find a replacement.

How else will the Dutch cuisine survive if not without the sunflower oil that fries up bitterballen, frietjes, and kibbeling?

A problem for the Dutch

Jokes aside, the lack of sunflower oil poses a serious problem for many.

The owner of the snack bistro ‘t Hout in Helmond, Wilco van Seccelen, says that he has to raise the prices for his fries because of sunflower oil scarcity from €2.50 to €3.

The soaring energy prices are also an issue, Van Seccelen tells RTL Nieuws. “Last year around this time I would pay about €1,200 per month. Yesterday I got a bill for about €4,000. That’s not manageable.”

Have you noticed that sunflower oil is hard to get these days? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleDutch Quirk #45: Pee in the canals when drunk — and fall in
Next articleNo more work permit requirement for Ukrainian refugees
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

2 COMMENTS

  1. 4 weeks? One day later and all the sunflower is already sold out in all the supermarket’s around the Netherlands

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

More wind energy for the Netherlands: cabinet to double offshore wind turbines

The Dutch government is planning on expanding the North Sea wind farms by adding between 750 and 800 wind turbines....
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

More wind energy for the Netherlands: cabinet to double offshore wind turbines

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
The Dutch government is planning on expanding the North Sea wind farms by adding between 750 and 800 wind turbines. This would increase the...

Gelukkig! The Dutch rank as the fifth happiest nation in the world

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
The UN's 2022 World Happiness Report has made it official — Dutchies rank as the fifth happiest nation in the world out of 146...

Terrace time: sunny weather streak continues in the Netherlands

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
The last few days have been getting warmer and that means one thing — spring is finally making its comeback to the lowlands!  What’s even...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X