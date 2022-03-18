Terrace time: sunny weather streak continues in the Netherlands

The last few days have been getting warmer and that means one thing — spring is finally making its comeback to the lowlands!

What’s even better? The Netherlands will continue to bless us with more sunshine! ☀️

Temperatures are on the rise and will average out between 17 and 18 degrees next week, reports RTL Nieuws. While the nights will remain cold, the days will be generously sunny.

We can also look forward to nearly rain-free days — only a few drops can be expected. Time to take advantage of the outdoors while you can and get a bit of a tan! Beetje bruin worden? 😎

Terrace season is here

These high(ish) temperatures will hit the weekend as well, with little to no wind! You know what that means: perfect time to enjoy a koffie or a biertje on a terrace. ☕️

We wish you extra luck in finding a seat though. After all, we all know what these terraces look like when there’s no wind, no rain, and no clouds. 😉

Are you planning on doing anything special with the upcoming sunny days? Tell us in the comments!