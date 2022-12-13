No public screenings of Morocco’s semi-final match in The Hague or Amsterdam due to riots

Morocco will be the first African country to participate in the semi-finals of the World Cup, and some rowdy fans of the “Lions of the Atlas” are causing uproar! 🦁

The Moroccan national team made history in the global tournament since Morocco’s win against Spain on December 6, resulting in large-scale celebrations breaking out across the country.

Since then, Morocco beat Portugal 1 – 0 on December 10 when Portugal was the favourite to win. It’s no wonder Morocco is in such high spirits!

With that being said, the celebrations have become increasingly out of control, prompting The Hague and Amsterdam to stop public screenings of the match to avoid more public disturbance.

What began with fans taking to the streets with flags and torches turned nightmarish when instigators pelted fireworks at the politie.

The calm before the score

It’s important to acknowledge that not every fan is causing chaos.

“Troublemakers use the crowd of football players as a cover”, ruining the enjoyment of those who aren’t rioting, a spokesperson of The Hague tells NU.nl.

The safety measures have been put in place in the best interest of “ordinary fans (who) would also become vulnerable to fireworks and misconduct”, says a spokesperson for mayor Femke Halsema.

Guarding the yard

The Hague and Amsterdam will take additional security measures when Morocco plays against France on December 14, such as additional powers for the police.

The police will be, particularly, “extra visibly present” in Schilderswijk, a neighbourhood with many Moroccan residents in The Hague.

Water cannons have not been posted, nor has there been a decision about tear gas as “it is a serious means of violence that may only be used with the mayor’s permission if the police see no other option,” asserts a spokesperson for the municipality.

