Applications postponed for STAP budget to tighten rules

Heather Slevin
team-learning-dutch-together
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/129761770/stock-photo-students-brainstorming-together.html

If you were hoping to apply for STAP in January 2023, your luck is out, as applications have been momentarily paused to ensure the budget is being used properly.

The Dutch cabinet has paused applications for STAP until February 28, 2023, due to concerns that the budget is being misused, reports RTL Nieuws.

Skills training or a two-day tour of Antwerp?

The STAP budget is a government-funded scheme designed to cover the costs of labour training for EU and Dutch citizens up to €1,000.

READ MORE | Five facts about the STAP subsidy that will inspire you to upskill your career

However, Ministers Karien Van Gennip of Social Affairs and Employment and Dennis Wiersma of Education, have concerns about the strictness of the rules for the subsidy. Namely, all courses listed under the budget fit into their rules.

As much as we’d all love to attend that jam-making course, all the training under STAP must be useful for the person’s employability.

Translation: Hey, #stapbudget and fraud. Who could have dreamed that? Free money for everyone.

The tightening of rules also comes after RTL Nieuws discovered that one could take a two-day ‘discovery of yourself’ course in Amsterdam, Antwerp or Paris under STAP.

Perhaps not the most useful course in terms of retraining, but we’d sure love to discover ourselves in Paris for free. 😍

STAP could be used to retrain employees for labour shortages

The government does checks to ensure that all courses that qualify for STAP are of good, educational quality.

They are also looking into whether the subsidy could be used to retain people for areas of the labour market where there are shortages.

For example, the question has been raised if the scheme could be used to train people in healthcare or education. 👩‍⚕️

The budget has already been used by 200,000 Dutch and EU citizens since it launched in March 2022, — the government expects more success next year.

Readying your application? The next round of applications will open on February 28, 2023, so make sure you’ve got the date down in your books. ✍

Would you use STAP to hone your skills? Tell us in a comment below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #16: Have a go-to pannenkoeken restaurant
Next article
No public screenings of Morocco’s semi-final match in The Hague or Amsterdam due to riots
Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

