Morocco fans cause chaos throughout the Netherlands after World Cup win

After Morocco won against Spain (3-1 in penalties) in yesterday’s World Cup match, the supporters went a bit too far with their celebration — and fireworks. 🎆

Hundreds of fans were celebrating in the bigger cities of the Netherlands like Amsterdam, The Hague and Rotterdam, but things turned grim when the riot police intervened, the NOS reports.

In The Hague, fans celebrating in the streets were asked to go home, to which they didn’t listen. At some point, a motorist also tried to drive into a group of officers, but luckily there was no injury, and they kept driving.

In Rotterdam, the epicentre was at Kruisplein, near the Central Station, where more than 30 people were arrested. The square had to be evacuated, and the police asked others to avoid the city centre.

The police also had to take action in Amsterdam-West at the Mercatorplein, where ten people were arrested after an emergency order was issued.

The usually peaceful and friendly Utrecht and Amersfoort also experienced some chaos last night. The football supporters started throwing fireworks at the police, among other things — such as bicycles. 🙈

Not only in the Netherlands

In several Belgian cities, such as Brussels, Antwerp, Ghent and Kortrijk, the police also had to intervene.

In Brussels, tear gas and water cannons were used at the South Station.

