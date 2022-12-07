Morocco fans cause chaos throughout the Netherlands after World Cup win

NewsCrimePolitics & SocietySports
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Police_Netherlands_Sirens_Emergency_Lights_Politie
Image: DutchReview/Canva

After Morocco won against Spain (3-1 in penalties) in yesterday’s World Cup match, the supporters went a bit too far with their celebration — and fireworks. 🎆

Hundreds of fans were celebrating in the bigger cities of the Netherlands like Amsterdam, The Hague and Rotterdam, but things turned grim when the riot police intervened, the NOS reports. 

What? Where?

In The Hague, fans celebrating in the streets were asked to go home, to which they didn’t listen. At some point, a motorist also tried to drive into a group of officers, but luckily there was no injury, and they kept driving. 

In Rotterdam, the epicentre was at Kruisplein, near the Central Station, where more than 30 people were arrested. The square had to be evacuated, and the police asked others to avoid the city centre. 

READ MORE: Dutch cities riot after Morocco’s World Cup win over Belgium

The police also had to take action in Amsterdam-West at the Mercatorplein, where ten people were arrested after an emergency order was issued. 

The usually peaceful and friendly Utrecht and Amersfoort also experienced some chaos last night. The football supporters started throwing fireworks at the police, among other things — such as bicycles. 🙈 

Not only in the Netherlands

In several Belgian cities, such as Brussels, Antwerp, Ghent and Kortrijk, the police also had to intervene. 

In Brussels, tear gas and water cannons were used at the South Station. 

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more information about coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Feature Image:DutchReview/Canva
Previous article
Life as a lovepat in the Netherlands: 5 things I took for granted
Next article
What happens during Christmas in the Netherlands? A guide to the winter holidays
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Nursing homes are getting NS ‘train compartments’ for dementia patients and we can’t cope

As part of an ongoing collaboration, Alzheimer Netherlands and the Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) have come up with a new initiative...
Lyna Meyrer -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #67: Bring their own food to amusement parks

Lyna Meyrer - 0
The Dutch are known for their overwhelming frugality (or should we say stinginess?) Well, this habit of saving money, combined with their inclination to...

Nursing homes are getting NS ‘train compartments’ for dementia patients and we can’t cope

Lyna Meyrer - 0
As part of an ongoing collaboration, Alzheimer Netherlands and the Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) have come up with a new initiative to raise awareness for...

Finally! Tampons and pads will be free in the Netherlands for people with low incomes

Eva Lakeman - 0
Red alert! The Dutch House of Representatives has just announced that menstrual products should become free for people with low incomes. Let’s hope they...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X