Here we go again: No trains to ride in the Netherlands today

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Well, folks — it looks like it’s time to book a cab.

Keeping the promise they made on Wednesday, the NS now reports that no trains are set to run through most of the country.

The little engine that couldn’t

The railway operator pledged to cancel all trains if the regional trade union strikes continued.

The strikes are set to affect a large region where employees and trains would travel through. And, as the regional strikes went ahead as planned, the NS decided to cancel most trains set to run today.

Don’t cancel that flight just yet!

To keep Schiphol running, trains will still run the Utrecht Centraal-Amsterdam Zuid-Schiphol Airport route.

Trains will run four times an hour in both directions — up until 8 PM. After 8 PM, there’ll be two trains an hour, and only one train after midnight.

Offer not accepted

The NS was in talks with trade unions yesterday about negotiating higher pay for employees, but no agreement has been reached, as of today.

Talking to NOS, the executive of trade union FNV, Henri Janssen, pointed out that there was a large discrepancy between the NS’ proposal and trade union demands.

A glimmer of hope?

Wage discussions are set to continue into the weekend, and there is hope that an agreement may be made.

This would come as welcome news to everyone affected, especially if the strikes set for Tuesday and Thursday next week move forward

So, what are your thoughts on the latest setback the NS has in store for us? Tell us in the comments below!

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

