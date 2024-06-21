Save the date: for the first time ever, no trains will run to or from Amsterdam Centraal

History will be made on June 29 👀

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/royalty-free-stock-image-amsterdam-central-station-image15167066

Usually, you think of positive things when someone tells you that history is about to be made. However, in this case, you might just be really inconvenienced by it.

For the first time EVER, no trains will run to or from Amsterdam Centraal at all.

The historic date? June 29.

However, you may just want to exclude the station from your travel plans altogether for a while…

What can I expect?

If you thought Amsterdam Centraal was chaos already, you’d better buckle up. The end of June will herald a whole new world of travel chaos. 👇

Thankfully, the NS can already tell us what sort of cancellations to expect.

  • From June 24 to 28: fewer trains will run between Utrecht Centraal and Amsterdam Centraal and Enkhuizen and Amsterdam Centraal
  • June 29: no trains will run at all to or from Amsterdam Centraal
  • On June 30: no trains will run between Amsterdam Muiderpoort and Weesp
  • June 30 and July 1: very limited trains will run between Amsterdam Centraal and Sloterdijk mainly affecting travellers on the Amsterdam Centraal to Schiphol/Zaandam route
  • From June 29 to July 1: international trains will run on an adjusted timetable and won’t stop at Amsterdam Centraal.
  • From July 2 to July 7: fewer trains will run between Amsterdam Centraal and Hilversum/Almere

Timetables aside, the NS also warns passengers that it’s going to be harder than usual to reach your platform.

For example, if you need a lift to reach your platform, be warned that all lifts in the eastern tunnel will be unavailable due to the construction.

The lifts on the western side of the station will still be accessible — but only from the Ij side.

As a result, the NS advises that you simply ✨go to a different station✨ where possible if you require a lift.

All in preparation for the future

To be fair, all the chaos happening now is to avoid even more chaos in the future.

The reason for all this commotion is simple: Amsterdam Centraal needs to prepare for even more travellers.

By 2030, the station expects to see footfall rise from 200,000 to 275,000 passengers per day, the NS explains in a press release.

This means even more platforms and more space will be needed for trains and travellers alike.

It just also means we can look forward to a summer of construction work at the busy station.

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

