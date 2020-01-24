7 Places to live by Amsterdam: Oostzaan

Oostzaan is much like the little town in the famous comic “Asterix & Obelix” – “A small little town braving the pressure of the Roman Empire, courageously!”. In this case, the Roman Empire is Amsterdam looming over the town on almost each and every side and Zaandam also keenly watching for left-overs – but Oostzaan refuses! This tiny town of just over 9000 people is still independent from everyone else, just like Landsmeer with its neighbors being almost ‘the poorer half’ of the two.

Oostzaan is a curious blend of true Amsterdammers, usually former dock workers and shipbuilders, and the ‘locals’ who are traditionally Zaanlanders (much like in Zaandam) – they have a, somewhat undeserved, reputation as being ‘anti-social’ and ‘poor’, but I’d argue they’re more ‘set in their ways’ and ‘hard-working labourers’ if anything.

Oostzaan is crowded and tiny, this goes for the majority of houses too, and there’s literally no way to tell you’re now in Oostzaan and then in Amsterdam-Noord – there’s no border of any kind and the people freely move back and forth between both areas without any kind of reservations. The main difference is that Oostzaan is very ‘tight’ – you’re part of their group or you aren’t, joining them is not too hard as long as you adapt and are willing to look the other way here and there (the same goes for Amsterdam-Noord, I might add!) you will soon find yourself as being ‘one of us’ and it might bring you into the happiest times in your life. But mind you, this – is – a ‘labourers’ town, don’t expect much cultural interest, much sympathy when going against the grain or any kind of luxuries – it is what it is and you’re welcome to join but just accept them and the town as they are.

Your neighbors are extremely likely to be low-income to medium-income at best, exceptions notwithstanding, and live and behave accordingly which is not a criticism of any kind I might add. But it’s something you can either deal with or you can’t, loud music and big dogs in very small houses that are a bit noisy are somewhat of a standard – on the other hand, crime is often nipped in the bud.

Neighboring Amsterdam-Noord is much more ‘crime-riddled’, with over 200,000+ inhabitants, and suffers severely from big city attitude – but in Oostzaan the locals keep an eye out and your otherwise ‘gold chain necklace and pit bull neighbor’ will defend your home from a cat burglar as if it were his own, even if he doesn’t like you that much – “We don’t stand for that” will be the go-to attitude.

If you can make yourself fit into this crowd of people, likewise for parts of Amsterdam-Noord, you will experience loyalty and friendship like nowhere else.

How much does it cost to live in Oostzaan?

You will find small to medium housing in Oostzaan for below or over the 300.000 Euro line, there are also gorgeous former farmhouses or even ‘dyke houses’ along the edges of town but those often boom far over 500,000+ to 1 million(!) Euros. Needless to say, the crowd is accordingly. Oostzaan’s affordable (cheap?) areas are about cheap beer and bratwurst from Lidl, Dutch folk-music (Andre Hazes, Frans Bouwer, etc.), Ajax and old-school unity missing in much of the country – the more expensive parts are about independence, restfulness and understanding. But both sides of Oostzaan live together in mutual agreement and love for their tiny town and as such connect closely to neighbor Landsmeer – both towns struggle for independence and their own identity.

Almost everyone in Landsmeer or Oostzaan works in either Amsterdam or Zaandam or other nearby bigger municipalities. Pro-tip: for the best ‘small’ Lidl in the country (by a stretch), go to Oostzaan!

Conclusion – Is Amsterdam Inescapable?

Frankly, yes. This may disappoint you but Amsterdam is far out the country’s economic powerhouse and the largest ‘single city’ metropolitan area, all other cities and municipalities in the area badly depend on it and this reflects in pricing too – as Amsterdam grows so do the prices in the city but those just outside of it will also get dragged along. On the upside, invest now and get your return later – that is as long as the housing bubble lasts but according to many analysts the Amsterdam housing bubble is ranked in the same bubble as London, New York, Copenhagen and Hong Kong: “Never-ending”.

Amsterdam-Noord might surprise you if you look into the right neighborhoods, but it is still part of the big city including its real and serious issues and as such living just outside the city may be worth looking into. Overall you’re unlikely to go wrong in these towns and cities but always be sure to check into ‘future planning’, Holland is industrious as heck and you might be looking at a highrise from your backyard in a few years. Hopefully, however this doesn’t discourage you from the area – take it from the Dutch, if you find the right spot (and you will!) it’ll all be worth it! Financially, culturally and personally – you can’t really go too wrong in or around Amsterdam. Just don’t wear a Feyenoord-shirt…

Where would you recommend living just outside of Amsterdam? Let us know in the comments.

Anything else to add to this ‘Guide to living in cities, towns and villages near Amsterdam in 2020?’ Let us know!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on 26 January 2019, but was updated for your reading pleasure on 24 January 2020.

Feature image: 12019/Pixabay.