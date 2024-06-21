Thousands of people in the Netherlands have just lost their GP: here’s why

Bankruptcy is the tip of the iceberg 👀

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-frustrated-sick-woman-trying-to-phone-doctore
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/young-unhappy-depressed-girl-woman-covering-herself-blanket-with-sad-frustrated-look-home_61350948.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=45&uuid=39f44e9b-e788-45c4-aa8e-57435c433f2f

If you’ve been hit by a particularly irritating ailment, need to pop down to your local doctor, and are registered at a Co-Med practice… things are about to get complicated. 😬

Health insurers CV, VGZ, Menzis, and Zilveren Kruis released a joint statement yesterday (June 20) to note that they were suspending their partnership with health provider Co-Med.

Adding insult to injury, a part of the Co-Med chain has also officially been declared bankrupt.

As a result, thousands of patients across the Netherlands have suddenly lost their GP service. Let’s talk about why — and what you can expect to happen next.

Allegedly, Co-Med can’t “guarantee the continuity of good care”

Whilst the four main insurers didn’t mince their words when it came to cutting ties with the struggling healthcare provider, they certainly had good reason to be stern. 👇

According to the NOS, an inspection by the Health and Youth Inspectorate (IGJ) concluded that Co-Med practices had several dangerous shortcomings.

READ MORE | 9 things you need to know about Dutch health insurance as an international

Many of the practices were difficult to reach by phone, didn’t always have a GP available for emergencies, and offered patients insufficient information on what to do if they couldn’t reach their GP’s office.

Oké, what do I do now?

If you’re registered at a Co-Med doctor’s office and require medical attention, these are the GP alternatives you can temporarily choose (based on your location):

  • Amsterdam: Arene and Jouw Huisarts Aan De Louwesweg
  • Bergen op Zoom: Arene
  • Breda: Arene
  • Den Haag: Hadoks
  • Eindhoven: Arene
  • Enschede: THOEN
  • Helmond: Arene
  • Hollands Kroon: Arene
  • Tilburg: Arene
  • Zwolle: Arene

READ MORE | All you need to know about going to the hospital in the Netherlands

In a hurry? You can still visit your a huisartsenspoedpost (emergency GP) outside of normal working hours and on weekends.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Save the date: for the first time ever, no trains will run to or from Amsterdam Centraal
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Save the date: for the first time ever, no trains will run to or from Amsterdam Centraal

Usually, you think of positive things when someone tells you that history is about to be made. However, in this...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Save the date: for the first time ever, no trains will run to or from Amsterdam Centraal

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Usually, you think of positive things when someone tells you that history is about to be made. However, in this case, you might just...

7 places to live near Amsterdam: the ultimate guide

Bobby Salomons - 0
Looking for the best places to live near Amsterdam? We get it.  So the inevitable happened: you spent some time in the Netherlands’ biggest metropolis,...

Renting a boat in the Netherlands: all you need to know

Vlad Moca-Grama - 0
One thing's certain about the Netherlands: there's loads and loads of water. And where there's water, there are boats. And where there are boats,...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.