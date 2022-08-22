Strikes on Dutch trains this week: what you can expect (hint: delays)

On Wednesday, 24 August, NS workers will begin a week-long strike against the Dutch railway company, which will affect train schedules in certain areas.

That means: disruptions, cancelled plans, and a really good excuse to not visit your in-laws.

While the exact consequences of the strike aren’t crystal clear yet, here’s a forecast about what you can expect to happen within the next two weeks, according to Treinreiziger.nl:

Wednesday 24 : The strike will mainly affect trains in the Northern region of the Netherlands (Zwolle, Groningen, Lelystad and Leeuwarden) with limited nuisance in the rest of the country.

: The strike will mainly affect trains in the Northern region of the Netherlands (Zwolle, Groningen, Lelystad and Leeuwarden) with limited nuisance in the rest of the country. Friday 26 : Train passengers in the west can expect to face train traffic in Rotterdam and there will be little to no available trains in The Hague and Dordrecht.

: Train passengers in the west can expect to face train traffic in Rotterdam and there will be little to no available trains in The Hague and Dordrecht. Monday 29 : Major disruptions will touch the northwest region of the Netherlands. Train traffic throughout North Holland (including Amsterdam) is expected to come to a standstill, also affecting international trains.

Major disruptions will touch the northwest region of the Netherlands. Train traffic throughout North Holland (including Amsterdam) is expected to come to a standstill, also affecting international trains. Tuesday 30 : workers in the Central region will strike, which is expected to cause train disruptions in Utrecht and Amersfoort.

: workers in the Central region will strike, which is expected to cause train disruptions in Utrecht and Amersfoort. Wednesday 31: The last day of the scheduled strike will most likely cause a nuisance in the east of the Netherlands (Zutphen, Hengelo, Enschede, Arnhem and Nijmegen) and the south (Zeeland, North Brabant and Limburg).

Forecast not guaranteed

In the Netherlands, if unions plan to go on strike, they must announce it at least 48 hours in advance. Since NS workers want to work up as much surprise as they can muster, they’re not eager to share much information with the public yet.

Trying to find alternative transport to Cologne in case my train doesn't go because Dutch train personnel is going on strike on Wednesday

So far everything requires some sort of train ride pic.twitter.com/jRdvq93UFV — Daphne 🔜 Gamescom (@DemonCatDaphne) August 19, 2022

Train disruptions and cancellations are expected. But, there’s a good chance that it could play out a little differently than the forecast above — so take the information with a grain of salt.

However, Treinreiziger.nl anticipates a NS workers will have a high willingness to take action because the railway company has been playing it safe during strikes over the last couple of years.

Hold on to your hats, internationals: it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

