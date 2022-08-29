No trains around Amsterdam today: another day of Dutch train strike

The Dutch train strike is headed towards its second week, and it’s off to a dramatic start. Today, train traffic in North Holland and many trains going abroad are affected.

New week, new train problems. One of today’s most noticeable complications is that NS will shut down basically all trains going to Amsterdam, writes RTL Nieuws.

Another central hub shut down

If you were planning on going to Amsterdam (or any other cities in North Holland) today, you might want to reconsider. The rails will be empty today, in one of the busiest areas of the Netherlands.

This Monday 29 August NS (Dutch trains) will be on strike in the region around Schiphol. This may affect incoming international students @Radboud_Uni Are you driving from Schiphol to Nijmegen on Monday and happy to share a ride? Then please try and find a match with #radboudride — Radboud University (@Radboud_Uni) August 26, 2022 Some creative solutions have to be crafted when the trusty Dutch train system falls apart.

Just like the South Holland strike last week, the North Holland shutdown will have serious complications for travellers all across the country.

There are still some options open for those in need of transport, however: some trains still operate between Amsterdam, Schiphol, and Utrecht, and the roads are, of course, accessible for car drivers.

However, the message from NS is clear: to avoid packed trains and busy roads, it’s better to stay home. This strategy will also prepare future passengers, since NS will cut many trains permanently starting from September 5th.

Going abroad? Planning is key

The North Holland train strike also influences international travel to a larger extent than the other regions.

If you’re going to Schiphol, it’s definitely best to go by car, although there will hopefully be a few trains running.

If you decide to drive, chances are it will be extra busy on the roads (although it’s expected that many people stay home), so make sure you plan some extra time in.

Ha! Last night was something else – because of Dutch railways strike today, all the sleeper carriages were removed from our Zurich sleeper train and we terminated in Frankfurt at 3am instead of Amsterdam at 9am… now on v busy train to Amsterdam — Olivia Dickinson (@OlivaceousD) August 29, 2022

Further, international destinations like Paris and London are also affected today, as the Thalys and the Eurostar are not running either.

Have you experienced the Dutch train strike yourself? Tell us about it in the comments below!