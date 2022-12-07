Nursing homes are getting NS ‘train compartments’ for dementia patients and we can’t cope

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Photo of two elderly men sitting in a small imitation train carriage in the common room of their nursing home. There is a woman dressed in uniform standing next to them.
Image: Nederlandse Spoorwegen

As part of an ongoing collaboration, Alzheimer Netherlands and the Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) have come up with a new initiative to raise awareness for Dementia in the Netherlands — and it’s extremely wholesome.

As part of the “GOED omgaan met dementie in het openbaar vervoer” (dealing well with dementia in public transport) campaign, the NS is setting up realistic train compartments in nursing homes throughout the Netherlands.💺

A trip down memory lane with the NS train

“Everyone loves travelling,” says the NS — but what if travelling becomes impossible due to dementia?

Well, with the creation of a realistic looking train compartment, Alzheimer Nederland and NS are trying to imitate that Dutch train-feeling in nursing homes throughout the country. 🚅

This initiative will allow the elderly to re-experience what it was like to travel by train – without the stress of cancelled rides and overcrowded carriages. 

Stimulating the senses

In the typical NS-style compartment — featuring real train seats, tables, and even the little NS garbage cans — residents of 12 nursing homes in all 12 provinces of the Netherlands will be given the opportunity to relive happy memories of travelling.

All from the comfort and safety of their home.

The mini-carriage will be placed in the common areas of the nursing homes, so that residents with dementia and their families can sit down in them. 

Over a cup of coffee and a nice conversation, they can look out the ‘window’ — in which images will show the landscape of NS’s Amsterdam to Alkmaar route. Super leuk! ☕️

Though people generally have no shame openly expressing dissatisfaction with the NS, we think it’s safe to say that this is a great initiative!

Dementia in the Netherlands

Dementia is the general term used for the loss of abilities such as memory, language and problem-solving.

At the moment, there are approximately 290,000 people living with dementia in the Netherlands, but these numbers are expected to rise drastically. 

READ MORE | Netherlands ranks #2 among high-income countries for healthcare

By 2030, the number of dementia patients is expected to reach around 420,000, and 520,000 by 2050. With these high numbers, dementia is set to become one of the leading causes of death in the Netherlands.

Meaning thoughtful initiatives such as this are exactly what we need. 🧡

What are your thoughts on NS’s travelling train compartment? Let us know what you think!

Feature Image:NS Persbericht
Previous article
Finally! Tampons and pads will be free in the Netherlands for people with low incomes
Next article
Dutch Quirk #67: Bring their own food to amusement parks
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands to complete her studies, not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is following a master’s in Arts, Literature and Media. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee-walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Finally! Tampons and pads will be free in the Netherlands for people with low incomes

Red alert! The Dutch House of Representatives has just announced that menstrual products should become free for people with low...
Eva Lakeman -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #67: Bring their own food to amusement parks

Lyna Meyrer - 0
The Dutch are known for their overwhelming frugality (or should we say stinginess?) Well, this habit of saving money, combined with their inclination to...

Finally! Tampons and pads will be free in the Netherlands for people with low incomes

Eva Lakeman - 0
Red alert! The Dutch House of Representatives has just announced that menstrual products should become free for people with low incomes. Let’s hope they...

It’s decided: women in the Netherlands will have access to abortion pills through their GP

Francesca Burbano - 0
More freedom, more choice! 🎉 You'll no longer have to look up abortion clinics near you while dealing with an unwanted pregnancy. That’s right,...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X