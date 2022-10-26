People are now throwing stones at NS trains (and it’s not exactly helpful)

Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Yellow-and-blue-Dutch-NS-train-running-through-train-station
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/418101852/stock-photo-dutch-intercity-trains-platform-train.html

A new hobby is on the horizon! People in the Netherlands are apparently passing the time by throwing stones at NS trains. 

On Tuesday, for the second time in a row, people were adding some light entertainment to their day by throwing stones at trains in Amsterdam. 

No injuries — but certainly some damage

There is no information about any physical injuries, but that can’t be said for the poor trains, several of which were damaged, NU.nl reports.

Yesterday at Lelylaan station, stones were thrown towards the track, damaging several trains that innocently journeyed through the station. 

READ MORE: Surprise, surprise! NS will operate fewer trains from November 7

On Monday, trains at Amsterdam Sloterdijk were the victims, with several trains being pelted with bricks (yes, bricks.)  

The reason? Who knows

The police have been notified about the total of eight damaged trains, and ProRail has promised to conduct extra surveillance in order to track down the perpetrator(s).

While the NS can’t pinpoint whether this is simply a new hobby for some very bored people, or an angry protest from some very angry commuters, one thing is for certain: 

The act is “perilously dangerous, frightening for the train driver, and it also confuses the train service,” ProRail director John Voppen tells NU.nl.

Whatever the reason, it must be important for the stone-throwers. If caught, the perpetrator(s) will have to cover the costs for the eight damaged trains.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

