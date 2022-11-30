Amsterdammers! You can finally use your bank card to check into Dutch public transport

FeaturedNewsPolitics & Society
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
Woman-checking-into-train-station-using-her-OV-chipkaart
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/ov-chip.html?sh=723766a97cfec02d5c62d93467380cf5f16e1776&filter=all&qview=164553652

Say goodbye to your little friend, because your blue or yellow chipkaart will no longer be needed to check in for public transport in Amsterdam.

Hoorah! By the end of the year, the OV-Chipkaart will become obsolete as the Dutch transport system advances to a new payment method — OV-Pay.

Rather than needing your chipkaart to check in, you can now do so with your bank card, reports Het Parool.

Travel from Amsterdam with ease

Forgot your OV-Chipkaart? No, trouble, because now you can check in with your bank card.

How does it work? Well, very similar to how the chipkaart works.

To check in using your bank card, hold your phone, smartwatch, or contactless card against the device. Later, the fare will be deducted from your account under the name NLOV (Nederlands Openbaar Vervoer).

Yes, you heard that right! Not only can you use your contactless bank card, but if your card is linked to your phone or smartwatch, you can also use those to check-in.

READ MORE | Public transport in the Netherlands: the complete guide

And, don’t fear; just like with the chipkaart, you won’t be charged for going in and out of the gates at the stations without travelling.

Translation: OV-pay is indeed a new way to pay for your train, bus, tram or metro ticket. For business trips you still use your NS Business Card so that they can be invoiced to your company or employer.

An added plus to OV-Pay is that there is no minimum balance needed, so you can say doei to having to top up your chipkaart while your train pulls in. 🚅

OV-Pay not loaded with discounts

However, the one catch to using your card is that you can’t avail yourself of any subscriptions or discounts you might have for public transport.

So, for now, those of us who have the handy dandy Dal Voordel, we’ll have to keep track of those OV-Chipkaarts. 💳

Will you use OV-Pay? Tell us in a comment below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Want to seriously level up your Dutch? This course is for you
Next article
Freezing temperatures? Meteorologists predict a relatively cold Dutch winter
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Challenge ahead: The Dutch to meet the U.S. in World Cup round of 16

The team of orange meets the Americans in the round of 16 of the football World Cup this Saturday, the...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

Challenge ahead: The Dutch to meet the U.S. in World Cup round of 16

Juni Moltubak - 0
The team of orange meets the Americans in the round of 16 of the football World Cup this Saturday, the first knockout round. Rumour...

Freezing temperatures? Meteorologists predict a relatively cold Dutch winter

Gaelle Salem - 0
As days get darker, leaves turn brown, and arctic chills sweep across the lowlands, it’s clear that winter is here — but how cold...

Want to seriously level up your Dutch? This course is for you

Juni Moltubak - 0
Sure, in the short term, you can get around all right by just speaking English in the Netherlands. But once you’ve stayed in this...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X