Freezing temperatures? Meteorologists predict a relatively cold Dutch winter

Gaelle Salem
Bicycle in Amsterdam the Netherlands covered in snow

As days get darker, leaves turn brown, and arctic chills sweep across the lowlands, it’s clear that winter is here — but how cold will it actually get?

Dutch meteorologists are tracking the extreme cold that’s set to hit the Netherlands in the coming months. ❄️️

While the latest predictions showed that the weekend just before Sinterklaas will bring a particularly cold wave, it’s the weeks following that many must look out for. 

A freezing weekend

According to the KNMI, a bout of freezing air will surge across the country over the weekend of December 10, reinforcing temperatures of below five degrees. Brrr! 🥶

Though, weather fanatics predicted that the following weekend would bring an even colder front. “An increasing chance of freezing rain and snow, just like the winter of 1977”, a spokesperson tells RTL Nieuws.

We can feel the chills coming through the screen. 🥶 But that view, though. 😍

It’ll be cold… but not that cold

In light of the climate crisis, extreme temperatures were also foretold last summer, when lowlanders experienced record-breaking heat waves of 45 degrees.

These drastic changes in the climate surely affect the icy temperatures set to approach the Netherlands in the coming weeks.

READ MORE | Wintertime on ice: 6 spectacular ice rinks in the Netherlands

However, for now, Dutchies can rest easy knowing that meteorologists, still, do not expect super cold (we’re talking, bone-chilling Canadian-winter type of cold) weather for the time being. 😮‍💨

“There may be some freezing cold locally tonight, but then it will be just at or below freezing point. Until Saturday, it will certainly remain above zero degrees during the day.”

READ MORE | How to survive the Dutch winter: weather, clothing, and more

“At night, there is a chance of light frost, with a maximum of three degrees below zero”, Meteorologist Martijn Dorrestein of Buienradar tells RTL Nieuws.

What about snow?

On the weekend before Sinterklaas, Nederlanders can expect to see some frost, and, if we’re lucky, perhaps even a wee bit of snow flurries. 🌨️

Considering that our next-door German neighbours are set to have snow that weekend, there’s a big chance that we will too.

READ MORE | Sinterklaas for expats: all the Dutch you need to make it through the holiday season

While meteorologists can’t predict whether it will snow in the distant future, temperatures will be slightly colder than average — and that, in itself, is a special thing for the Netherlands.

How will you deal with the cold front coming to the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

